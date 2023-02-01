ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Moose 95.1 FM

Comments / 0

Related
The Moose 95.1 FM

New ‘Succession’ Teaser Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date

Every time there is a new twist in the ongoing saga of the behind the scenes struggles for control of WWE — with the company’s founder and majority stockholder Vince McMahon retiring following allegations of sexual misconduct, then returning to the company six months later, then inserting new members to the company’s board of directors, then his daughter Stephanie McMahon (who had taken a leave of absence shortly before Vince McMahon’s resignation, then returned after his departure) resigning from the company —you hear the same refrain on social media: “This is just like Succession!”
The Moose 95.1 FM

Why Creators Think Pink Floyd’s New Music Video Contest Is Exploiting Them

The artistry surrounding Pink Floyd's work has often been among the most lauded in rock, so imagine being a young artist given the chance to share your artistic vision soundtracked by music from one of the most praised albums of all-time. If you think it sounds too good to be true, there are several content creators who also subscribe to that idea. This all ties into a new competition that the band has launched coinciding with the 50th anniversary celebration of Dark Side of the Moon.
The Moose 95.1 FM

When Bob Dylan Refused to Let Aggressive Hecklers Ruin His Show

Bob Dylan’s pianist Alan Pasqua recalled a moment when hecklers tried to ruin a show, but Dylan refused to let the rest of his audience down. The incident took place around 1978 on the tour leading up to the recording of Street Legal. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Pasqua – also known as a member of Giant, among other roles – recounted the experience of performing in Berlin in the former West Germany.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Peter Gabriel Details Remix Release Plans for ‘i/o’ Songs

Peter Gabriel has revealed that songs from his upcoming album, i/o, will be released in two different versions. "I'm lucky to have two of the world's best mix engineers; Tchad Blake and Mark 'Spike' Stent, working with me on the music from i/o," Gabriel explained in a message to members of his Full Moon Club. "Rather than choosing only one of their mixes to release, I have decided that people should be able to hear all the great work that they are both doing."
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rockers React to Tom Verlaine’s Death

The breadth of influence exerted by Television’s Tom Verlaine was illustrated by the volume of tributes from artists across rock genres following his death at the age of 73 on Jan. 28. Real name Thomas Miller, the guitarist, singer and songwriter was hailed for his work after he passed...
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ Gets Reggae Makeover on New Tribute LP

David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars will receive a reggae makeover on a forthcoming tribute album titled Ziggy Stardub, courtesy of the Easy Star All-Stars collective. Helmed by producer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and Easy Star Records co-founder Michael Goldwasser, Ziggy Stardub will feature...
The Moose 95.1 FM

40 Years Ago: A Banned Andy Kaufman Gets One More ‘SNL’ Chance

The story of Andy Kaufman’s ban from Saturday Night Live is a long and tangled one. And, in keeping with the boundary-pushing comedian’s career goal of keeping audiences guessing, the payoff of the late comedian’s final SNL appearance only doubled down on the controversy surrounding Kaufman’s tumultuous time on the groundbreaking sketch comedy series.
IOWA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Netflix Walks Back Proposed Anti-Password Sharing Measures

The days of logging into Netflix with your friend’s login info are coming to an end. Maybe?. Earlier in the week, Netflix posted plans to crack down on password sharing to their help center website. Whether or not the already-shrinking Netflix user base will be on board with it is a whole different question. Last year, Netflix’s CEO openly cited the whole password-sharing phenomenon as the reason why earnings reports didn't quite hit the projected numbers. Maybe there are other issues, such as Netflix being notorious for canceling fan-favorite shows after just one season. Maybe it's that they aren't the only game in town anymore. But we digress.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Paul McCartney to Release Book of 1964 Photography

Paul McCartney will release a new book of photography this summer called 1964: Eyes of the Storm. The book features 275 of McCartney's photographs from six cities — Liverpool, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami — taken in 1964. The collection includes never-before-seen shots of John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as the Beatles' career begins to take off across the world.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy