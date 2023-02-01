The days of logging into Netflix with your friend’s login info are coming to an end. Maybe?. Earlier in the week, Netflix posted plans to crack down on password sharing to their help center website. Whether or not the already-shrinking Netflix user base will be on board with it is a whole different question. Last year, Netflix’s CEO openly cited the whole password-sharing phenomenon as the reason why earnings reports didn't quite hit the projected numbers. Maybe there are other issues, such as Netflix being notorious for canceling fan-favorite shows after just one season. Maybe it's that they aren't the only game in town anymore. But we digress.

1 DAY AGO