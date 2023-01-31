Read full article on original website
Roberta Hofmann
Roberta “Bert” Hofmann, age 84, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, after a short illness under hospice care. She was born on May 19, 1938, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Chester and Bessie (Brown) Curry. Bert graduated from Mount Vernon High...
Carole L. Lambert
Carole L. Lambert, age 79, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, has gone to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1943, in Bishop, Virginia, the daughter of Carl and Lucille (Sorah) Riley. Upon graduating from the Mount Vernon Business Academy,...
Lexington rolls past Mount Vernon to keep lead in OCC
LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.
12 found guilty, five plead guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found 12 guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court the week of Jan. 30. Another five defendants pleaded guilty. January 30.
