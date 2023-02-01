Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.21MM shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 14.02MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in NetApp (NTAP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.30MM shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 18.50MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Microvision (MVIS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.09MM shares of Microvision, Inc. (MVIS). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.69MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.46% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Nordic American Tanker (NAT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.16MM shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 9.59MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.45MM shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.72MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 7.31% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)
Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.23MM shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.01MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
