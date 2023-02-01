ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Tyson Events Center searching for new general manager

By Tyler Euchner
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4883Eo_0kZA0NSy00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The search for a new general manager for the Tyson Events Center is underway.

Tim Savona has led the event center as its G.M. for almost four years. To pursue a similar position at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., Savona has resigned from the Tyson Events Center and will be leaving in February.

Sparklight awards $5,000 to Hope Street of Siouxland

Dan Moore with the Sioux City City Council said he’s thankful for all the hard work Savona has done as the G.M. over the years.

“Tim really did a good job spending full time on the Tyson Events Center, so he’ll be missed. I’m hoping that the next General Manager we have will be of the quality of Tim Savona,” said Moore.

OVG360 oversees management at the Tyson Events Center. At this time, they will have a temporary General Manager for the Tyson Events Center until the right person is found.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Spencer’s Olivia Huckfelt wins inaugural IGHSAU wrestling state title, five additional Siouxland girls place in top five

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Check out all of the thrilling highlights from our Siouxland girls that competed in the podium and title matches! Below are the places of those who finished on the podium: 1st- Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer 2nd- Jana TerWee, West Lyon 2nd- Molly Sek, Sioux City North 5th- Tatum Shepherd, Ridge View 5th- […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Lola

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Lola, a 9-to-12-month-old, female, Labrador mix puppy. She was found on Villa Avenue drinking cherry cola- which is how she got her name. The shelter says she’s a very sweet and easy-going dog, who gets along well with people and other animals. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center siblings start dog treat business

SIOUX CENTER—A trio of siblings has turned a snow day idea into a hobby business. Ava, 15, Dillion, 12, and Eli, 10, Postma of Sioux Center created Mac & Mae Treats as a way to share their healthy homemade dog treats with other beloved dogs. The Postma family includes...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY RANKED IN TOP 20 EMERGING HOUSING MARKETS IN U.S.

THE SIOUX CITY METRO HOUSING MARKET IS RANKED AS THE NUMBER 16 EMERGING HOUSING MARKET IN THE COUNTRY IN A NEW REPORT BY THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND REALTOR DOT. THE INDEX ANALYZES KEY HOUSING MARKET DATA, AS WELL AS ECONOMIC VITALITY AND LIFESTYLE METRICS, TO SURFACE EMERGING HOUSING MARKETS THAT OFFER A HIGH QUALITY OF LIFE AND ARE EXPECTED TO SEE FUTURE HOME PRICE APPRECIATION.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

UPDATE: Phone issues fixed at Sioux City School District buildings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: The phone systems at the SCCSD are now functioning normally. Just after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, the Sioux City Community School District sent out a notice to parents saying phone issues were preventing outside calls from connecting at the district's buildings. While...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy