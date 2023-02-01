I commute along Rt. 202 between Torrington and Brookfield, and I notice things, you too? Can you identify these 5 landmarks?. Every place has it's Pros and Cons but this is not a PROS/CONS list. This is a list of things that absolutely suck about the Nutmeg State, and they are real. You can take off points for exaggeration but you'll still find yourself in a mountain of truth. These are 7 reasons you should NOT move to CT.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO