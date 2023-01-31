Rodrick Lee Hamilton of Lucas passed away Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at his home. He was 75 years old. Born June 3, 1947, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Betty Jean (Hamman) and Richard Lloyd Hamilton Sr. Rod joined the US Navy in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1969 as a Ship’s Serviceman 3rd Class. He served in the reserves as a SeaBee for several more years. He retired from the Mansfield Fire Department where he worked for over 20 years. Rod also had his own business, Mansfield Fire Extinguisher and Safety Equipment, for more than 20 years. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and poker.

LUCAS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO