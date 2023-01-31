Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Sandusky 79, Mansfield Senior 74
Sandusky beat Mansfield Senior 79-74 on Saturday at Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
Rodrick Lee Hamilton
Rodrick Lee Hamilton of Lucas passed away Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at his home. He was 75 years old. Born June 3, 1947, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Betty Jean (Hamman) and Richard Lloyd Hamilton Sr. Rod joined the US Navy in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1969 as a Ship’s Serviceman 3rd Class. He served in the reserves as a SeaBee for several more years. He retired from the Mansfield Fire Department where he worked for over 20 years. Rod also had his own business, Mansfield Fire Extinguisher and Safety Equipment, for more than 20 years. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and poker.
State-ranked Sandusky trips Mansfield Sr.
MANSFIELD — Marquis Sykes isn’t interested in moral victories, but Mansfield Senior’s veteran coach saw a lot to like during the short-handed Tygers’ 79-74 loss to Division II No. 7 Sandusky on Saturday at Pete Henry Gym. Playing without starting forward LaLa Owens, who is still...
Joseph Broderick
Joseph Broderick age 66, resident of Huron, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born October 20, 1956 in Shelby to James Robert and Jeannette (Echelbarger) Broderick. He attended Alpena Community College in Michigan, and worked in retail management for Dunham's Discount Sports.
Senior celebration: Lexington rolls past Mount Vernon to keep lead in OCC
LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.
GALLERY: Fredericktown 49, Centerburg 38
Fredericktown topped Centerburg 49-38 on Friday night in a KMAC boys basketball clash. Grant is a 2020 graduate of Ohio University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in journalism. Afterward, he was a general assignment reporter for the Ashland Times-Gazette till being hired at Knox Pages in June 2022.
Bernard Hollar had 'a heart as big as Bellville'
BELLVILLE — Bernard "Bernie" Hollar wasn't the type of person to seek the limelight. But he was more than happy to help out behind the scenes. A community man, Hollar made his mark on the village he loved in more ways than one.
Tygers throttle Ashland, win 1st conference crown in 20 years
MANSFIELD — It was a victory dedicated to the memory of a fallen teammate and a celebration two decades in the making. Mansfield Senior jumped to a quick 6-0 lead in the opening minute and never looked back in a resounding 68-33 win over Ashland in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Thursday at Pete Henry Gym.
GALLERY: Clear Fork 53, Shelby 51
Clear Fork beat Shelby 53-51 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Charles Follis Day: Former Shelby Blues star's memory to be honored tonight in Wooster
WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death. Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.
Whippets atop MOAC standings despite retooled roster
SHELBY — Natalie Lantz knew remaking her roster would be a daunting task. Shelby’s veteran coach just didn’t realize how challenging it would be.
Galion grad publishes novel
GALION -- Galion graduate Sydney Miller has announced the publication of her first book, Close Call: Lucky Shot, the first novel in a planned trilogy. The novel follows protagonist Ashley, who has suffered the loss of her parents, but has found purpose in excelling at tennis along with her best friend, Jenna. The girls have found mentorship in Krista, their head tennis coach, and her best friend and assistant tennis coach, Nicole. All four are members of the Women Power Club, a local non-profit.
Lexington Blueberry royalty visits Western Elementary garden club
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Blueberry festival royalty and Committee members paid a visit to the Western Elementary garden club on Wednesday afternoon. The student-based Garden club meets monthly and has growing projects throughout the year.
Clear Fork upsets Shelby in MOAC thriller
BELLVILLE — Annika Labaki and her Clear Fork teammates did something Friday night they never before accomplished in their basketball careers. The Colts celebrated a win over Richland County and Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference rival Shelby. GALLERY: Clear Fork 53, Shelby 51. Clear Fork beat Shelby 53-51 in Mid-Ohio Athletic...
GALLERY: 31st annual Black History Celebration at the Library
Returning to an in-person event for the first year since 2020, the Mansfield-Richland County Public Library main branch welcomed visitors of all ages to celebrate Black history. The celebration featured dance lessons, crafts, information booths and activities. Jody Odom Jr. performed R&B and original music with his band in the community room and The Food Tour provided a free meal to 151 people.
Tygers use big 2nd-half run to subdue Madison
MANSFIELD -- A 14-1 third-quarter run helped Mansfield Senior overcome a second-half deficit to spill Madison 58-50 on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Karion Lindsay posted 15 points and Rashad Reed added 11 to help the Tygers pocket this Ohio Cardinal Conference victory. Kyevi Roane grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
'Trendlines, not headlines:' Akron business professor offers financial advice at economic forecast breakfast
MANSFIELD — Andrew Thomas knows economic forecasts affect the whole globe. “We need to remember that the world is not the United States, 75% of business happens elsewhere,” he said. “And what happens out there is going to impact us."
Kennedy Center arts integration professional development workshops are free for local educators
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host two professional development workshops on arts integration for educators and administrators on Thursday, Feb. 16, and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Each workshop will take...
RCDG announces 3 winners of Economic Excellence awards
MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development has announced the winners of the RCDG Economic Excellence Awards. The winners will be honored at the Chamber’s Evening of Excellence Annual Meeting and Dinner held on Feb. 15.
