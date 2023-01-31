Read full article on original website
disruptmagazine.com
How MVNFST Helps Companies Tell Compelling Brand Stories
A well-crafted story can help businesses connect with their target audience, establish their brand identity, and differentiate themselves from the competition. At MVNFST, they understand the importance of crafting compelling brand stories for their clients. Here’s how the newly found agency is helping companies develop a notable presence online, through digital and traditional exposure.
disruptmagazine.com
What Is Kilo Grupe’s B2B Program: How It’s Helping Businesses
UAB Kilo Grupe is a global brand working in the digital healthcare sector. They use personalization to make healthcare more accessible to their many clients across the US and the rest of the world. The brand prides itself on creating digital healthcare apps that work for real people and help them to get their health back under control. But what is Kilo Grupe’s B2B program, and how is it helping businesses take care of their employees’ health?
