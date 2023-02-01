Read full article on original website
Trav
2d ago
Well perhaps Louisville should be more concerned about its crime rate than its color. Louisville’s violent crime rate is 926 per 100,000 compared to a national average of 398. It is 2.3 times greater than the national average.
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
leoweekly.com
The Kids Of Louisville’s Trip J Band Prove That Creativity Happens At All Ages
At six years old, Jeriel “Jerio” Evans went to church with his family just like every other Sunday. That was until he heard a song that moved him so much, he wanted to try and learn it at home. That day, Jeriel went home, sat at the piano and played the exact same song by ear. That moment inspired not only young Jeriel but also his younger brother Jahmai “JB” to pick up the bass guitar, and the youngest brother Jedediah “Jet” went from banging on the table to banging on the drums. Their sister Xiyanna “Xi” found a love for vocals, and then, Trip J Band was born.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)
XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
WLKY.com
Kentucky giving Ethan Hawke a warm welcome as he films movie across the state
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — From Louisville to Frankfort to Shelbyville and in between, Kentucky is going Hollywood. Scenes filmed in all three cities will be featured in Ethan Hawke's new movie, "Wildcat." The film is about American novelist Flannery O'Connor's life in the 1950s. The crew has been spotted...
leoweekly.com
Hide The Family Heirlooms: ‘Pawn Stars’ Will Film A Show In Louisville
“Pawn Stars,” a popular History Channel reality show centered around some very large men behind a counter telling customers how cool and rare a family heirloom is, only to lowball them into oblivion because, “Hey, that’s the best best I can do,” is coming to Louisville.
leoweekly.com
Don’t Sleep On Louisville’s Gospel Scene
At a vocal rehearsal for Cyr’s upcoming debut project, Time, he, vocalist Devin Holly, and I drifted off into a conversation about Louisville’s music scene that covered everything from the generational divide across genres, to the ‘venue crisis,’ to pondering why we don’t have ‘sheds’ anymore (more on that later.) The concept of a shed got us into how similar jazz and gospel are, not just in technicality, but in culture. Jazz and gospel are Black artforms, both born out of resistance and a need for connection and community. Getting into the music theory behind it all, they’re harmonically and rhythmically similar to each other, often drawing on the same AABA forms and chord changes. Two sides of the same coin.
leoweekly.com
LEO’s Thorns and Roses for the Best And Worst of Local News — Week of Feb. 1, 2023
In a recent ad, Republican gubernatorial candidate (and wife of a coal magnate) Kelly Craft talked about how families across the Commonwealth had an empty place at their dinner table because “fentanyl and other dangerous drugs have stolen our loved ones away.” She said that as a mother, she had experienced that empty chair at her table. With the somber tone, the emotional piano music and the shots of empty chairs, a rational person could infer she was talking about having a child who died due to addiction or overdose. But when pressed on the issue, Craft said the ad was nothing of the sort — that it was about a living family member, not somebody who has passed away.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)
ADDULTS – “Basement Full of Birds” Cassette Release!. Remember cassette tapes? Local band addults, self-described as “a weird little mix of indie, folk, rock, diy, outsider, etc.,” does. Their album “Basement Full of Birds” came out last year, but you can get it on a cassette tape tomorrow. Bon Air and Parister will open.
iheart.com
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
Valentine's Day is almost here and romance is in the air. If you're looking for one of the most romantic places to treat your loved one, you won't have to travel far. 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US. The website states, "To compile a list of the most romantic cities in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed The Couple’s Vacation index by Travel Lens, a digital travel publication. The site used TripAdvisor to look at each of the 200 largest cities in the U.S. and assess their availability of romantic hotels and fine-dining restaurants, as well as nearby activities that were 'good for couples.'"
leoweekly.com
Louisville Laughs Comedy SUPERLIST for Feb 1.
Here it is: The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy from our friends at LouisvilleLaughs.com. A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom). UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN...
WHAS 11
New Updates and a New Day for Kentucky Derby Week!
Derby can't get much more exciting! 502'sDay is set to be Louisville's new "locals" day happening on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. This day celebrates the Louisville community with $5 General Admission. Construction is also underway in the paddock area and the first turn experience. Learn more about Derby Week events...
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
New group pushes for more Black history in Kentucky classrooms
The Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky will provide resources and training for teachers to help students learn more about Black history.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people all over will be going on dates. If you're trying hard to impress your special someone, there's definitely a place in Kentucky to do just that. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date....
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Meteorologist Marc Weinberg Hosting ‘Night of the Comet’ at E.P. ‘Tom’ Sawyer Park
Hey you comet heads and space freaks, be ready because all comet watchers will be gathering with local meteorologist Marc Weinberg who will be hosting Night of the Comet. No, not the film from the ‘80s but an actual comet viewing party with the Louisville Astronomical Society, tonight from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer Park in Louisville. The space fans will be watching as green comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), passes by earth this evening. It’s the first green comet to pass Earth for more than 50,000 years.
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
WLKY.com
Photos: Shelbyville shoot gives us first glance of Maya Hawke as Flannery O'Connor
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Just a few weeks after it was confirmed that Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya Hawke would be starring in his movie being filmed around Louisville and surrounding areas, we finally have a first look at the actors in action. Watch in the player above: Wildcat filming...
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
Comments / 6