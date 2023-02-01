Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Train derails on Detroit’s west side, hangs over street
DETROIT – Train cars that typically transport automobiles derailed Wednesday in Detroit. A train derailed Wednesday, Feb. 1, on tracks above Scotten Street, which is near Michigan and Clark avenues. Several train cars could be seen on their sides, with at least one hanging over Scotten Street. A crane...
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard
Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street. “We’re desperate,” ... The post Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard appeared first on Planet Detroit. Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
fox2detroit.com
At least 40 hydrants broken into for brass inside across Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit wants to send a message about brass metal in fire hydrants being targeted by thieves. Reports of hydrants being broken into and brass being stolen are on the rise. "Very disappointed this is a safety issue," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesman for the...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
International Space Station captures frozen tundra in Detroit as it flies over SE Michigan [WATCH]
The International Space Station flew over Southern Michigan and Southern Ontario on Thursday, and captured the frozen landscape that is Metro Detroit. The video was on NASA’s live feed, and shows plenty of the white stuff spanning across the region.
michiganchronicle.com
Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback
Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
City opens two 24-hour warming centers amid frigid temperatures
The City of Detroit opened two 24-hour warming centers this week as a respite from biting cold temperatures. Three additional centers are available for overnight shelter and Detroit Public Library branches also are offering refuge during operating hours. The National Weather Service in White Lake Township forecast potential snow showers...
fox2detroit.com
Leaking fire hydrant freezes over Detroit neighborhood
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A leaking fire hydrant is getting repaired after the water froze, creating an issue for a west side Detroit neighborhood. "My daughter was stuck out here, it's 6 in the morning. I couldn’t get to work. My daughter couldn’t get the children to school," Torrea Williams said. "Her tires were literally frozen in inches of ice."
'Let the helicopter do its thing': MSP helps Detroit cops track down suspect in stolen vehicle [VIDEO]
You can try to run from the law, but there aren’t too many places to hide from Michigan State Police’s Aviation Unit as one suspect fleeing from Detroit police in a stolen vehicle found out on Friday evening.
Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in north suburbs: Wheeling police
A 53-year-old Wheeling woman was killed after 2 vehicles hit her Thursday night, police said.
WGNtv.com
Will we have high snow totals in February and March?
Will we have high snow totals in February and March?. Snowfall so far this season has been below normal, and current forecasts show little promise for significant snowfall through early February. Normal snowfall for February is 10.7 inches, and 5.5 inches for March. Checking the records for combined February and March snowfall in Chicago dating back to 1885, totals have ranged from as much as 35.4 inches in 1965 to as little as 0.3 inches in 1921. Through mid-January, only 4.7 inches of snow had been recorded at O’Hare Airport. We had Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski check the February-March snowfall totals for all nine previous snow seasons that had similar 4.7 inches of snow or less through mid-January. Wachowski found the February-March snowfall totals for those years ranged from a maximum of 26.5 inches in 2013 to a minimum of 7.9 inches in 1937, with a nine-season average of 14.7 inches. History suggests that the back half of this winter is likely to be snowier than the first half, but for that to happen, weather patterns must shift, putting the Chicago area into a colder regime that would support some significant snowfall.
Real News Network
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy
In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills native trains team of sled dogs for 300-mile race across Alaska
Sam LaLonde is a dog person. Her favorite part of being a musher isn't the competition — it's building a one-of-a-kind relationship with her team of Alaskan huskies. "I just absolutely fell in love with the dogs and building such an incredible bond with them," she said. "You’re working with them every single day, running with them, training with them and giving them all the love. It’s become such an obsession for every single musher I know."
outliermedia.org
Have property management companies gone too far in Detroit?
Being a landlord can be hard. Rentals in Detroit should be registered with the city and brought up to code, which can be expensive and slow. Homes need regular maintenance, snow needs to be shoveled, grass mowed. Maintaining quality rental property in a city that doesn’t demand high rental prices...
