Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend
KLA-Tencor said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Soars 8.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $105.30. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 34.4% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
NASDAQ
Rocket Companies (RKT) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Rocket Companies (RKT) shares rallied 10.8% in the last trading session to close at $10.78. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 30.8% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
NASDAQ
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/4/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (LPLA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
NASDAQ
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Soars 19.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) shares soared 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $21.14. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 79.2% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is currently benefiting...
NASDAQ
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
NASDAQ
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation
On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
NASDAQ
Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco...
NASDAQ
Lake Street Downgrades Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)
On February 1, 2023, Lake Street downgraded their outlook for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. from Buy to Hold. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is $14.20. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $12.15.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Franklin Covey (FC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Franklin Covey Co. (FC). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.34MM shares and 9.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Overweight Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.
NASDAQ
BOK Financial (BOKF) Declares $0.54 Dividend
BOK Financial said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs (GS) Could Be a Great Choice
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
Staar Surgical (STAA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Staar Surgical (STAA) closed at $77.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend
Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
NASDAQ
Energizer Holdings (ENR) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Energizer Holdings said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current share...
Comments / 0