Edna, TX

jacksonconews.com

Arturo G. Riojas

Arturo G. Riojas, 74, of Ganado passed away January 31, 2023. He was born September 26, 1948 in Ganado to Jose Riojas Sr. and Eustolia Garza Riojas. Arturo worked as a barber and had a love of playing bass guitar, going fishing and dancing. He was a member of Faith Family Church where he enjoyed the time he spent there as a greeter.
GANADO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Four arrested on drug charges

VICTORIA, Texas - Law enforcement arrested four suspects for drug-related charges following two traffic stops Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit (SCU) conducted a proactive narcotics investigation with the assistance of the Patrol Division.
VICTORIA, TX

