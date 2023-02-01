Arturo G. Riojas, 74, of Ganado passed away January 31, 2023. He was born September 26, 1948 in Ganado to Jose Riojas Sr. and Eustolia Garza Riojas. Arturo worked as a barber and had a love of playing bass guitar, going fishing and dancing. He was a member of Faith Family Church where he enjoyed the time he spent there as a greeter.

GANADO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO