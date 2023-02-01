ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty to distribution and ammunition possession

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of ammunition. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea Thursday for 67-year-old Fernando Santiago. In June of 2022, the law enforcement investigating Santiago’s drug trafficking […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County

THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The divide at Rochester General

Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Macedon police chief: ‘I battle demons like many veterans’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Macedon’s police chief released a statement Thursday addressing the incident that led to his decision to go on voluntary unpaid leave. That incident happening on December 10th of last year. Chief Fabian Rivera said in his statement that he takes full responsibility for his actions that day — actions he says […]
MACEDON, NY
13 WHAM

Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge

Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Good Samaritan thwarts attempted ATM theft at Scottsville bank

Scottsville, N.Y. — Deputies say a good Samaritan interrupted three or four men wearing ski masks who appeared to be trying to steal an ATM from a bank in Scottsville early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Several neighbors called 911 around 2:50 a.m. and reported...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man sentenced for killing bicyclist while driving high on cannabis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday morning for killing a bicyclist, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Zaire Pittman, formerly of Cheektowaga, was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to the following charges: -Vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, one count-Driving while ability impaired by a drug, […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy