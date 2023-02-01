Read full article on original website
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Congressman Morelle calls on Kia and Hyundai to take action after vehicle thefts
Congressman Joe Morelle released a statement on Saturday calling on the CEOs of Kia and Hyundai to address the alarming rise in automobile thefts in Rochester, as well as across the country.
Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty to distribution and ammunition possession
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of ammunition. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea Thursday for 67-year-old Fernando Santiago. In June of 2022, the law enforcement investigating Santiago’s drug trafficking […]
Village of Albion and police union agree to settle officer pay 'error'
ALBION, N.Y. — It was pegged as a $236,000 overpayment to the officers of the Albion Police Department that according to a report put together back in June 2022 had accrued over five years. Now months, after the apparent issue was raised by then-newly elected Mayor Angel Javier, the...
WHEC TV-10
Office of Veterans Services steps up after 78-year-old veteran dies in Rochester house fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Office of Veterans Services is stepping up after learning a 78-year-old woman who died a week ago in a Rochester house fire was a veteran. We’ve learned Christine Cannon served in the U.S. Army. She died all alone in a devastating house fire...
DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County
THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
The divide at Rochester General
Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
Macedon police chief: ‘I battle demons like many veterans’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Macedon’s police chief released a statement Thursday addressing the incident that led to his decision to go on voluntary unpaid leave. That incident happening on December 10th of last year. Chief Fabian Rivera said in his statement that he takes full responsibility for his actions that day — actions he says […]
Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announces retirement of K9 Kelly
His accomplishments include locating multiple missing persons and suspects, finding illegal drugs, and keeping now-Sergeant Stephen Swarthout safe.
Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats
One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.
MCSO investigating robbery at Panorama Trail M&T Bank
Witnesses saw the robber running away from the bank, according to the MCSO.
13 WHAM
Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge
Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
SNAP ending ‘Emergency Allotments,’ will impact over 62,000 households in Monroe County
By the end of 2022, approximately half of all states — including New York — still permitted the issuance of these extra benefits.
Henrietta man in custody after striking police vehicle to evade arrest
The MCSO says Carter had a bench warrant for his arrest issued by Monroe County Court for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
13 WHAM
Good Samaritan thwarts attempted ATM theft at Scottsville bank
Scottsville, N.Y. — Deputies say a good Samaritan interrupted three or four men wearing ski masks who appeared to be trying to steal an ATM from a bank in Scottsville early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Several neighbors called 911 around 2:50 a.m. and reported...
Rochester resident arrested for vehicle theft, fleeing from police
33-year-old Rochester resident Lawrence H. Bryan has been arrested on multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office into an October 2022 incident.
Man sentenced for killing bicyclist while driving high on cannabis
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday morning for killing a bicyclist, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Zaire Pittman, formerly of Cheektowaga, was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to the following charges: -Vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, one count-Driving while ability impaired by a drug, […]
