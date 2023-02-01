It is almost a law of racing that a new design never wins the first time out. The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort last June provided a historic exception to this rule. More than Monte Carlo in May, this race was the real opener of the 1967 Formula 1 season; it brought the finest lineup to date of 3-liter 1-man cars. Two were brand new and untried: the Lotus-Fords. In one of these Graham Hill set a new lap record and won the pole position. In the other, Jim Clark turned the fastest lap of the race, led for more than three-quarters of its 235-mile distance, and won. Lotus owed its return from the wilderness to what some called "The Messiah Engine" and which many critics called a masterpiece. It had been created in nine months by a young man who had never designed a complete powerplant.

