Read full article on original website
Related
Teen dies instantly during training accident at Florida race track: reports
A 19-year-old exercise rider died at a horse racing track in Florida Saturday morning, and was honored with a moment of silence by jockeys and their valets.
speedonthewater.com
Florida Powerboat Club 2023 Season Kicks Off With Winter Poker Run
Think of the Florida Powerboat Club’s Winter and Spring poker runs as the organization’s “boutique” events and you won’t be wrong. Both happenings cater to those members who prefer smaller groups to the club’s bigger-tent events such as the upcoming Miami Boat Show Poker Run, Emerald Coast Powerboat Week and—of course—the annual Key West Poker Run.
chatsports.com
South Florida Women’s Tennis Shines on a Rainy Day
South Florida (1-1), FAMU (0-4) Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. Tampa, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2023) – The University of South Florida women's tennis team earned their first win of the season Friday afternoon, defeating the Florida A&M Rattlers 7-0. The match was scheduled for a 10 a.m....
A travel website listed the 10 'deadliest' US beaches. 7 of them are in Florida, here's where
If you're dipping your toes in the surf off the beautiful beaches of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, keep an eye out for sharks. And riptides. And hurricanes. New Smyrna Beach topped the list of America's 10 "deadliest" beaches to visit, according to online travel publication Travel Lens, which used data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The Shark Institute. They looked at surf fatalities, hurricane frequency and shark attacks and found a lot of...
This 1934 Ford Coupe Punches With a 502 Cubic Inch V-8
Chances are, you’ve at some point been confronted by a hot rod on the racing track or local car show. Do you remember how it made you feel? Perhaps you fell in love with the rumbling sound of a V8 engine or maybe just the violent power it seemed to drive with. Either way it’s likely you’ve thought about how much fun it would be to own one someday. Well, today is that day.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford's Legendary Cosworth DFV F1 Engine: From Drawing Board to Victory Circle
It is almost a law of racing that a new design never wins the first time out. The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort last June provided a historic exception to this rule. More than Monte Carlo in May, this race was the real opener of the 1967 Formula 1 season; it brought the finest lineup to date of 3-liter 1-man cars. Two were brand new and untried: the Lotus-Fords. In one of these Graham Hill set a new lap record and won the pole position. In the other, Jim Clark turned the fastest lap of the race, led for more than three-quarters of its 235-mile distance, and won. Lotus owed its return from the wilderness to what some called "The Messiah Engine" and which many critics called a masterpiece. It had been created in nine months by a young man who had never designed a complete powerplant.
maritime-executive.com
Brazil Proceeds with Sinking Aircraft Carrier Despite Protests
The Brazilian Navy confirmed that it plans to move forward with a controlled sinking of the decommissioned aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo in Brazilian waters. While they will not disclose the exact timing or location it is expected that they will move forward expeditiously after warning that the vessel was at severe risk of losing stability and buoyancy and after clearing a last-minute hurdle when a court refused a possible injunction to halt the sinking. All of this is happening as a war of words is also taking place between the Turkish scrappers and the Brazilian authorities.
5 Cars Owned By Brian Johnson That Proves He Has Great Taste
Brian Johnson, the lead singer for AC/DC, has an amazing car collection in his Florida garage. Here is a list of five of our favorite cars the rock star owns.
speedonthewater.com
Stancombe Earns APBA Sportsman Of The Year Honor For Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
After Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida last fall, many members of the offshore racing community stepped up in an amazing display of service to those in need. Dubbed the “Offshore Army,” this group donated supplies, food, water, encouragement and elbow grease to that region in a broad swath emanating from “Ground Zero,” meaning Fort Myers Beach.
Where are the ‘deadliest’ beaches in America?
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
Rare 1968 Mercury Cougar GT Rescued
This little pony will get the care it most definitely deserves…. Cougar sightings can be rare, especially these days, and we’re not talking about the big cats or women of a certain age. While the Ford Mustang has always been a huge hit, the Mercury Cougar always seemed to live in its shadow, a fact which was reflected in production numbers.
click orlando
Central Florida launches program to help immigrants with legal process
ORLANDO, Fla. – A program aimed at assisting the immigrant community with the legal process in Central Florida officially launched on Thursday. Project Hello is an immigrant orientation program that happens the first Thursday of each month at the Orlando Center for Justice and Cristiana Renuevo Church in Kissimmee.
speedonthewater.com
Featured Boat: 2015 MTI 48 Catamaran
Offered by Performance Boat Center of Osage Beach, Mo., this 2015 model-year MTI 48 catamaran is powered by Mercury Racing 1350 engines with M8 drives. According to the listing, the engines have 140 operating hours. The driver and copilot seats in the 48-footer are mounted on shock-mitigating supports, and the...
CAR AND DRIVER
This 1983 Chevy Caprice Wagon Was Built to Chase Corvettes
From the November 1986 issue of Car and Driver. Raising Corvettes for a living isn't all sweetness and light—just ask the Corvette development group. Every now and again, this dedicated band of engineer-enthusiasts bumps into a problem that won't stand aside. Like workmen everywhere, they're always on the lookout for the tool that will break the logjam and help them get their job done. Sometimes they find it. In the case of the Corvette-chaser wagon, though, they had to build it themselves.
WCTV
Replay: Full Court Friday (2/3)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more. This week’s games include...
bvmsports.com
No. 22 Women’s Tennis Opens Season with Match at South Alabama
PENSACOLA, Fla.- The nationally ranked No. 22 West Florida women’s tennis team will kick off the spring season with their first match against South Alabama on Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m. The match is set to take place at the Bruce David Lubel Memorial Tennis Courts in Mobile, Ala.
Clay County to host April Spikeball Tournament
Clay County Tourism is partnering with the Florida Roundnet and Spikeball Inc., and Airstream Ventures to host the first-ever “Spikeball Challenger” tournament in April. The event will begin Saturday, April 1 with open tournament play in six divisions: intermediate, contender, premier, women’s, free agent and high school levels. The same schedule applies for Sunday, April 2, with the intermediate and advanced divisions competing for a title, Clay County Communications Director Laura Christmas said.
Aviation International News
Hill Helicopters Tops 700 Orders
British aerospace engineer Jason Hill became enthralled with helicopters in his youth while watching the television show, Airwolf, the highly fictionalized account of a Bell 222 converted to a supersonic assault weapon. The experience led to a decades-long dream of producing a stylish, modern light-helicopter design he unveiled in 2020, the five-seat Hill HX50. By last November, Hill Helicopters had attracted hundreds of orders and produced its first carbon-fiber, single-piece fuselage. It plans to begin flight testing by the end of 2023.
anglerschannel.com
Kennie Steverson Slows Way Down to Win MLF Toyota Series Southern Division Opener at Harris Chain of Lakes
Florida Pro Dominates on Lake Apopka to Take Home Top Payout of $102,000. LEESBURG, Fla. (Feb. 4, 2023) – After bringing 24 pounds to the scale on Day 1 and 27 pounds, 11 ounces to the scale on Day 2, Umatilla, Florida pro Kennie Steverson brought a five-bass limit to the scale Friday weighing 20 pounds, 2 ounces close out the win at the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes and earn the top payout of $102,000. Over the three days of competition Steverson’s catch of 15 bass totaling 71-13 earned him the win by a commanding 7-pound, 6-ounce margin over Eric Panzironi of Longwood, Florida, who finished runner-up with a three-day total of 64-7, good for $27,500.
MotorTrend Magazine
This '32 Ford Roadster Was the Hot Rod of the Month in October 1948
Bob McGee of Huntington Park, California, drives a roadster which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful examples of hot rod efforts to be seen. The bright red car shows the maximum body and upholstery work, result of much planning and many days labor. Bob, a student at the University...
Comments / 0