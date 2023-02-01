(The Center Square) – Finding, purchasing and paying for housing in Colorado continues to be a crisis, according to the nonpartisan nonprofit Common Sense Institute. The organization published in-depth housing studies on Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction on Wednesday. The studies revealed purchasing a home is becoming increasingly difficult, paying an average mortgage takes a larger portion of income, and municipal permitting for new home construction lags behind population growth projections. ...

