Eugene, OR

247Sports

WATCH: Dana Altman reacts to tough loss at No. 5 Arizona

Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman discusses the team's 91-76 loss at No. 5 Arizona where they had their chances to make it closer and couldn't get over the hump. Oregon struggled to contain Azuolas Tubelis who scored a career-high 40 points against the Ducks. Sign up for the...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Omar Speights and NIL deals, 2023 football leaders, Chance Nolan?

Readers ask and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds: this week’s Oregon State mailbag Q and A: Here goes:. I would love to hear if there was anything from (Dam Nation, Giant Killers collectives) that went into retaining Omar Speights? I know that its water under the bridge, but I’m just curious if they made a play to keep him or not? Wish he was here obviously, but good on him for getting paid, I just wonder if we could have or tried to keep him, and he got a bigger bag from the Bayou brats. – Justin L.
CORVALLIS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Italian Restaurant in Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1970

Open since 1970, nestled in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, Mazzi’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for over five decades. Located in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Eugene is surrounded by lush forests, rolling hills, and stunning natural scenery. The city is famous for its love of the arts and outdoor recreation, with a thriving music scene, a bustling farmer’s market, and countless parks and trails for hiking, biking, and exploring.
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For

Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene PD reopens intersection at Maxwell and Prairie following crash

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Eugene Police Dept. says roads are back open following a crash in the area of Maxwell and Prairie Saturday afternoon. "The intersection has been re-opened to normal traffic," EPD said. No word yet on injuries. ---- Original report:. The Eugene Police Department is advising...
EUGENE, OR
highway58herald.org

Photo of the day: Hills Creek reservoir

This photograph was taken a few days ago. Though it shows the low water level of the dam, it also captured the beauty that is our back yard here in Oakridge. Gwen Farnsworth took this picture early in the afternoon looking East to West toward the dam. Gwen has been...
OAKRIDGE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility

Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Downed tree blocks McKenzie River

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
CORVALLIS, OR

