Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
Report: How Gisele Bundchen Really Feels About Tom Brady
Several people sent well wishes to Tom Brady on Tuesday, including his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Bundchen had the following response to Brady's retirement announcement: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." According to People, this comment from Bundchen was ...
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement
Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
sportszion.com
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett deletes all tributes to her boyfriend after breakup
Breakups can be pretty depressing, especially when you spend most of your time with your partner. Dak Prescott has been dating model Natalie Buffett since 2020. However, there were several rumors last year about the couple breaking up, yet there was no official confirmation from the couple. Coming into 2023,...
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charles Barkley makes it clear why he hates Skip Bayless - "I don't like the guy"
Charles Barkley hates Skip Bayless because of his unprofessionalism and the fact that he uses his personal opinions that are not based on facts when commenting on other professional athletes
iheart.com
VIDEO: Tom Brady 'Spitting Mad' During Post-Retirement Phone Call
Just hours after he announced his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady was seen screaming at someone on the phone during his daughter's horseback riding lessons. It's not clear who he was yelling at, but he appeared to be "spitting mad" as shown in the video. So what was he...
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are not sure about trading for Kyrie Irving and then giving him a $200 million contract in the summer, says Brian Windhorst.
Tom Brady yells during heated phone conversation after retirement announcement
The GOAT is angry. Tom Brady was photographed screaming into his cellphone at his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami on Wednesday — just hours after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, was seen smiling, applauding and filming his 10-year-old, Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, before stopping to take an increasingly heated phone call with AirPods in his ears. It’s not clear what Brady was saying during the call, which was caught on video, but his whole body looked tense as he talked with his hands and even ended up spitting at one...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tom Brady Receives Interesting Offer From The Patriots
Robert Kraft has some ideas for TB12. Tom Brady officially retired from football on Wednesday morning. This was a massive announcement that completely shook the football world to its core. Of course, this is one of those things that was expected. Overall, Brady had played 23 seasons in the NFL and was 45 years old. Moreover, his play declined this past year, which meant that retirement was probably the best thing to do for his legacy. Either way, Brady will now get to go down as the greatest football player ever.
The Daily South
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered At A Tampa Animal Shelter Throughout Football Season
In the moments after Tom Brady announced his retirement from football “for good” this week, the news was flooded with stories about NFL stats, rings, and records. But one story, told by someone who knows Brady personally, seems to have gotten overlooked amongst the passing yards and touchdowns.
Cowboys Fired Coach Mike Nolan Hired by USFL
Mike Nolan. the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2020, has found his next job, succeeding Jeff Fisher in the rebooted USFL.
Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When He Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Missed Mike Tyson's 20-Second Fight
Charles Barkley once tried to get drinks for the Dream Team and missed a huge knockout by legendary Mike Tyson.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
James Harden shares 2-word response to All-Star snub
James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his Instagram Story. James Harden’s IG... The post James Harden shares 2-word response to All-Star snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
