oceanacountypress.com
Recent deaths, service announcements, posted Feb. 4, 2023
Recent deaths, service announcements, posted Feb. 4, 2023. Joseph Anton Negele, 90, of Pentwater, died on Friday, February 3, 2023. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com. Listing of 2023 deaths. Listing of 2022 deaths. Listing of 2021 deaths. Listing of 2020 deaths. Listing of...
oceanacountypress.com
Police news, posted Feb. 2, 2023
The following is recent activity in Oceana County of the Michigan State Police, Hart post:. 1:23 a.m., a 39-year-old Shelby man was arrested on three warrants and for driving while license suspended, 80th Avenue near Water Road, Grant Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. Wednesday, Feb. 1,...
9&10 News
Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva
Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva. A change of scenery is coming soon to a Northern Michigan MSP Detachment. The Michigan State Police has been looking to move their Manistee County operations. It’s currently at the Oaks Correctional, but a new location was found in Kaleva at the Maple Grove Township Community Center.
Harbor Humane: Puppy seized from Norton Shores canine rescue dies
Harbor Humane Society says a puppy rescued from a Norton Shores canine rescue earlier this week died after being rushed to an animal hospital with severe pneumonia.
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
oceanacountypress.com
Obituary: James Rininger, 80, of Hart
James Ralph Rininger, 80, of Hart, passed away January 31, 2023, from a massive stroke. He was born September 17, 1942, in Douglas, the son of Ralph and Mary (Bolton) Rininger. Jim married the love of his life, Sandra Smith, on October 21, 1961. They spent 61 happy years together.
'I cried during that video': Muskegon family paid $1,400 in vet bills after adoption from Cober's Canines
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Barbara VanBogelen of Muskegon reacted to the Norton Shores Police Department video showing 78 dogs being rescued from Cober's Canines in Muskegon County with sorrow. "I cried during that video," said VanBogelen. "Watching that video, I cried. Those poor animals." Knowing that her dog, Annabelle, came...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
9&10 News
Fundraising Efforts Underway for Cadillac Family after Fatal Crash
Fundraising efforts are underway for a family after two people died in a Wexford County. The crash on Jan. 24 on M-115 near Mesick took the life of driver 31-year-old Jordan Griffin and his 13-year-old passenger Chase Lobeck. It’s now over a week later since the deadly car crash, and emotions are still raw for family friend, Kelsey Swiatkowski.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
wbrn.com
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
Holland Twp. road reopens after crash leads to diesel spill
A Holland Township road has reopened after a crash led to a diesel spill Friday morning.
No injuries in head-on Ottawa County crash between school bus and car
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- No injuries were reported in a head-on crash between a school bus and car near Grand Haven, police said. The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and involved a Grand Haven Public Schools bus carrying about 20 students, as well as a 2010 Chevy Impala.
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
9&10 News
Mason Man Dead After Crashing His Snowmobile in Cherry Gove Township
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says that a Mason man died Friday morning in Cherry Grove Township after crashing his snowmobile. Deputies responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They say that Lucas Wood was driving his snowmobile and failed to properly go around a curve. Because of this, deputies say that Wood left the trail and hit several trees.
Man, 70, sent to prison after claiming unfair trial in son’s killing
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A 70-year-old man convicted of killing his son criticized the police investigation and witness testimony before he was sent to prison. Darrell Dean Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the Dec. 7, 2021, shooting death of his son, Joshua Dakan, 38, outside of the father’s White Cloud-area home.
