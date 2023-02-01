ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

oceanacountypress.com

Recent deaths, service announcements, posted Feb. 4, 2023

Recent deaths, service announcements, posted Feb. 4, 2023. Joseph Anton Negele, 90, of Pentwater, died on Friday, February 3, 2023. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com. Listing of 2023 deaths. Listing of 2022 deaths. Listing of 2021 deaths. Listing of 2020 deaths. Listing of...
PENTWATER, MI


Police news, posted Feb. 2, 2023

The following is recent activity in Oceana County of the Michigan State Police, Hart post:. 1:23 a.m., a 39-year-old Shelby man was arrested on three warrants and for driving while license suspended, 80th Avenue near Water Road, Grant Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. Wednesday, Feb. 1,...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva

Michigan State Police Moving Manistee County Operations to Kaleva. A change of scenery is coming soon to a Northern Michigan MSP Detachment. The Michigan State Police has been looking to move their Manistee County operations. It’s currently at the Oaks Correctional, but a new location was found in Kaleva at the Maple Grove Township Community Center.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI


Obituary: James Rininger, 80, of Hart

James Ralph Rininger, 80, of Hart, passed away January 31, 2023, from a massive stroke. He was born September 17, 1942, in Douglas, the son of Ralph and Mary (Bolton) Rininger. Jim married the love of his life, Sandra Smith, on October 21, 1961. They spent 61 happy years together.
HART, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE


Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Fundraising Efforts Underway for Cadillac Family after Fatal Crash

Fundraising efforts are underway for a family after two people died in a Wexford County. The crash on Jan. 24 on M-115 near Mesick took the life of driver 31-year-old Jordan Griffin and his 13-year-old passenger Chase Lobeck. It’s now over a week later since the deadly car crash, and emotions are still raw for family friend, Kelsey Swiatkowski.
CADILLAC, MI
wbrn.com

Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.

Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mason Man Dead After Crashing His Snowmobile in Cherry Gove Township

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says that a Mason man died Friday morning in Cherry Grove Township after crashing his snowmobile. Deputies responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township around 11:30 a.m. Friday. They say that Lucas Wood was driving his snowmobile and failed to properly go around a curve. Because of this, deputies say that Wood left the trail and hit several trees.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI

