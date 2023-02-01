ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, MI

oceanacountypress.com

Closings and Cancellations, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

The following closings and cancellations have been reported for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. This post may be updated. Mason County Central Schools and Victory Early Childhood Center. West Shore Educational Service District and Career Technical Education. Others. Oceana County Council on Aging. Scottville Area Senior Center. Please consider helping to...
MASON COUNTY, MI
Police news, posted Feb. 2, 2023

The following is recent activity in Oceana County of the Michigan State Police, Hart post:. 1:23 a.m., a 39-year-old Shelby man was arrested on three warrants and for driving while license suspended, 80th Avenue near Water Road, Grant Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. Wednesday, Feb. 1,...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Hart man pleads ‘no contest’ to 4th-degree CSC

HART — A 32-year-old Hart man pleaded “no contest” to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Jan. 30, according to Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon. Julian Lugo Reyna, of 3908 Oceana Dr., was initially charged with third-degree CSC and assault...
HART, MI
Weekend police news, Jan. 30, 2023

The following is police activity in Oceana County over the weekend:. 1:19 a.m., (Oceana County Sheriff’s Office), domestic situation, South Apple Hill, Grant Township. 7:13 a.m., (OCSO), vehicle crash, no injuries, State Street, City of Hart. 8:24 a.m., (Michigan State Police, Hart post), one-vehicle crash, no injuries, South Oceana...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Fundraising Efforts Underway for Cadillac Family after Fatal Crash

Fundraising efforts are underway for a family after two people died in a Wexford County. The crash on Jan. 24 on M-115 near Mesick took the life of driver 31-year-old Jordan Griffin and his 13-year-old passenger Chase Lobeck. It’s now over a week later since the deadly car crash, and emotions are still raw for family friend, Kelsey Swiatkowski.
CADILLAC, MI
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbrn.com

Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.

Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
News alert: ice rescue on Butternut Lake

NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were dispatched to an ice rescue on Butternut Lake on East Spring Hill Drive by McLaren Lake near Hesperia Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 12:15 p.m. It was reported that a man fell through the ice.
HESPERIA, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Police drone finds suspect who fled after allegedly shooting at couple in Northern Michigan

OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – Police used a drone to track down a suspect who fled after allegedly assaulting and shooting at a couple on Monday in Northern Michigan, police said. A couple arrived at a hospital with injuries Monday and told Osceola County deputies that a Rose Lake Township man had gotten violent with them after he had been drinking, 9&10 News reports. He allegedly assaulted them and fired a gun indoors.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
Obituary: James Rininger, 80, of Hart

James Ralph Rininger, 80, of Hart, passed away January 31, 2023, from a massive stroke. He was born September 17, 1942, in Douglas, the son of Ralph and Mary (Bolton) Rininger. Jim married the love of his life, Sandra Smith, on October 21, 1961. They spent 61 happy years together.
HART, MI

