oceanacountypress.com
Closings and Cancellations, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
The following closings and cancellations have been reported for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. This post may be updated. Mason County Central Schools and Victory Early Childhood Center. West Shore Educational Service District and Career Technical Education. Others. Oceana County Council on Aging. Scottville Area Senior Center. Please consider helping to...
oceanacountypress.com
Police news, posted Feb. 2, 2023
The following is recent activity in Oceana County of the Michigan State Police, Hart post:. 1:23 a.m., a 39-year-old Shelby man was arrested on three warrants and for driving while license suspended, 80th Avenue near Water Road, Grant Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. Wednesday, Feb. 1,...
oceanacountypress.com
Hart man pleads ‘no contest’ to 4th-degree CSC
HART — A 32-year-old Hart man pleaded “no contest” to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Jan. 30, according to Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon. Julian Lugo Reyna, of 3908 Oceana Dr., was initially charged with third-degree CSC and assault...
oceanacountypress.com
Weekend police news, Jan. 30, 2023
The following is police activity in Oceana County over the weekend:. 1:19 a.m., (Oceana County Sheriff’s Office), domestic situation, South Apple Hill, Grant Township. 7:13 a.m., (OCSO), vehicle crash, no injuries, State Street, City of Hart. 8:24 a.m., (Michigan State Police, Hart post), one-vehicle crash, no injuries, South Oceana...
'RED FLAGS': Muskegon PetSmart employee says store ignored hundreds of complaints against Lisa Cober over 3 years
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Further investigation into Lisa Cober and Cober's Canine Rescue has unveiled several details in the days following her arrest, including that she had partnered with a local PetSmart store to adopt her dogs from there on the weekends. On Thursday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to...
9&10 News
Fundraising Efforts Underway for Cadillac Family after Fatal Crash
Fundraising efforts are underway for a family after two people died in a Wexford County. The crash on Jan. 24 on M-115 near Mesick took the life of driver 31-year-old Jordan Griffin and his 13-year-old passenger Chase Lobeck. It’s now over a week later since the deadly car crash, and emotions are still raw for family friend, Kelsey Swiatkowski.
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
wbrn.com
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
oceanacountypress.com
News alert: ice rescue on Butternut Lake
NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were dispatched to an ice rescue on Butternut Lake on East Spring Hill Drive by McLaren Lake near Hesperia Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 12:15 p.m. It was reported that a man fell through the ice.
‘Fantastic plant’ is new home of growing manufacturer moving from Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon Heights’ loss is Egelston Township’s gain with the recent relocation of a growing manufacturing company named the “best of the best” last year. Rolar Products has moved into a 60,000-square-foot facility in Egelston Township, leaving its location in Muskegon Heights.
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
Police drone finds suspect who fled after allegedly shooting at couple in Northern Michigan
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – Police used a drone to track down a suspect who fled after allegedly assaulting and shooting at a couple on Monday in Northern Michigan, police said. A couple arrived at a hospital with injuries Monday and told Osceola County deputies that a Rose Lake Township man had gotten violent with them after he had been drinking, 9&10 News reports. He allegedly assaulted them and fired a gun indoors.
'I cried during that video': Muskegon family paid $1,400 in vet bills after adoption from Cober's Canines
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Barbara VanBogelen of Muskegon reacted to the Norton Shores Police Department video showing 78 dogs being rescued from Cober's Canines in Muskegon County with sorrow. "I cried during that video," said VanBogelen. "Watching that video, I cried. Those poor animals." Knowing that her dog, Annabelle, came...
Man accused of killing Muskegon Heights school board member sent to trial
After hearing testimony from the getaway driver and law enforcement, a judge has decided to send the man charged with murder in the death of a Muskegon Heights school board member to trial.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Court record: Suspect said puppies died recently in home where 78 dogs seized
At least eight puppies died in the Muskegon-area home of a woman now charged with animal cruelty, court records say.
There’s something ‘mysterious’ going on in Muskegon
For 40 years, Holland native David Lubbers traveled the globe to capture images of parts of the world that many of us may never see. Now, he has brought those images home to West Michigan.
Man, 70, sent to prison after claiming unfair trial in son’s killing
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A 70-year-old man convicted of killing his son criticized the police investigation and witness testimony before he was sent to prison. Darrell Dean Dakan was found guilty of second-degree murder in the Dec. 7, 2021, shooting death of his son, Joshua Dakan, 38, outside of the father’s White Cloud-area home.
oceanacountypress.com
Obituary: James Rininger, 80, of Hart
James Ralph Rininger, 80, of Hart, passed away January 31, 2023, from a massive stroke. He was born September 17, 1942, in Douglas, the son of Ralph and Mary (Bolton) Rininger. Jim married the love of his life, Sandra Smith, on October 21, 1961. They spent 61 happy years together.
