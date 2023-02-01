Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Man arrested after shooting, carjacking attempts in Highland Park
Police took a man into custody after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday. Though details are sparse, reports indicate the spree began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way. A short time later, a pair of […]
Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident.
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police arrested a gang member for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero
Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Man wanted for leaving human remains at San Bernardino police station
Authorities are searching for a man who dropped off human remains at the San Bernardino Police station on Thursday. The man was seen entering the station and approaching a public counter where he placed what initially appeared to be animal remains and a jawbone, police said. He then left the station before officers could locate […]
localocnews.com
Detectives Arrest Suspect In 2021 Gang-Related Homicide
ANAHEIM, Calif. (February 2, 2023) – Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
claremont-courier.com
Police foot chase nets felony criminal threats suspect
Claremont police arrested a 37-year-old unhoused man at Mallows Park Friday morning after he reportedly shouted, “I’m going to kill them. They can’t do this to me. I have a gun,” in the vicinity of a mother and her young daughter. The man, whom police said...
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
iheart.com
Man Faces Up to 132 Years to Life for Kidnap-Rape of Girl in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 42-year-old man faces between 25 to 132 years to life in prison in April when he is scheduled to be sentenced for kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl in Santa Ana 24 years ago. Jose Andres Plascencia was convicted Thursday of kidnapping to commit a...
TODAY.com
Police searching for female suspect caught on video punching a woman and stealing her puppy
Authorities in Bell Gardens, California, are searching for a female suspect who was seen on surveillance video punching another woman in the face and then running away after taking her puppy, police said. At about 12:30 p.m. local time on Jan. 30, the female suspect grabbed the victim's 1-month-old Maltipoo...
Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case
A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request today to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military.
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
fox5ny.com
Driver smashes into biking doctor before fatally stabbing him on highway, cops say
DANA POINT, Calif. - A bizarre and violent incident is under investigation after Southern California authorities say a bicyclist died after being hit from behind while riding in the middle of the afternoon on Pacific Coast Highway, then attacked by the driver that hit him. The Orange County Fire Authority...
Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself near San Bernardino County schools
A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself near a San Bernardino County school. The suspect was identified as Warren Wade Earls, 61, from Mentone, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say Earls allegedly exposed himself in a “menacing manner” near Redlands East Valley High School on Jan. 27. A school resource officer […]
Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Authorities Thursday sought the public's help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach.
Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair… Read more "Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized"
wbrc.com
Police: Driver intentionally hit bicyclist before stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Calif. (KCAL) - A driver was arrested and accused of slamming his car into a bicyclist, then getting out and stabbing the rider to death. In the aftermath of the attack, a black mountain bike with a crushed back tire was left on its side in the middle intersection, and a white Lexus was stopped nearby, the windshield caved in.
newsantaana.com
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man arrested after running into an O.C. cyclist then stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Ca. (Feb. 2, 2023): At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in...
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of O.C. doctor riding bike on PCH
A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly striking and fatally stabbing an emergency room doctor who was riding his bicycle along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point earlier this week. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of PCH and Crown Valley Parkway. Vanroy Smith, of Long Beach, allegedly […]
Comments / 4