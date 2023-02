Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Care and Education Campus will host a dementia experience and education event Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. The interactive presentation, presented by Michelle Bales, LMSW, APHSC-C, the Adult Day and Intergenerational program manager, features an 8-minute experience that presses participants to perform everyday tasks as if they were living with cognitive impairment. The simulation will be followed by a general review of the most common types of dementia and how the progressive brain changes impact thinking, functioning and behaviors.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO