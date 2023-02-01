Henry County Elections & Registration moving, new facility to open Feb. 13

HAMPTON — Retracing history can sometimes begin with contents left behind in a handcrafted box. This is the technique used in the city of Hampton. Residents of the southwest corner of Henry County secured a time capsule at its historic Train Depot at 20 East Main St. South during the city's 150th celebration Saturday, Jan. 28. So when the historic cache of goods is opened to reveal its contents in the next 50 years, citizens of future Hampton will find significant documents and memorabilia from 2023.

