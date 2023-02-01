Henry County Elections & Registration moving, new facility to open Feb. 13

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton County sets early voting dates for March 21 special election
Clayton County’s Board of Elections and Registration has set February 27 through March 17 as the dates for early voting ...
Henry County Daily Herald
Hampton looks at city's past, secures city's future during 150-year celebration
HAMPTON — Retracing history can sometimes begin with contents left behind in a handcrafted box. This is the technique used in the city of Hampton. Residents of the southwest corner of Henry County secured a time capsule at its historic Train Depot at 20 East Main St. South during the city's 150th celebration Saturday, Jan. 28. So when the historic cache of goods is opened to reveal its contents in the next 50 years, citizens of future Hampton will find significant documents and memorabilia from 2023.
Clayton News Daily
Rockdale County officials assisting residents of condo complex left without water service
CONYERS — Some residents of a Conyers condominium complex have been wondering where their water went after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services at the beginning of the new year. Rockdale County officials have sent packages of bottled water to residents of the Viewpointe East Condominiums...
WXIA 11 Alive
Clayton County to elect new sheriff after Victor Hill's conviction
Residents will have to vote for a new sheriff. There are five candidates.
MWA asks legislature to allow removal of authority member for malfeasance
MACON, Ga. — If a Macon Water Authority member runs afoul of governing bylaws, the authority wants the power to discipline and remove that person for malfeasance in office. The current charter only allows censure of a member and barring them from serving on committees – a punishment meted out last year against District 2’s Desmond Brown when an internal investigation determined he had a “blatant conflict of interest” in billing the authority for work on behalf of a client of his disaster mitigation company.
Henry County Daily Herald
Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center
McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
A College Park councilman says he was retaliated against for supporting four female city employees — three former manage...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Heritage High School athletic director facing assault charge involving student
CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December. Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested
That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
Some Cobb County parents are sounding off after ongoing false alarms at schools
Some Cobb County parents are concerned about recent false alarms with the district’s fairly new security system.
fox5atlanta.com
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Clayton County employee says she was framed by boss to protect himself
Dr. Katrina Holloway, a former employee of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner told FOX 5 she believes she was betrayed and framed by her boss in an effort to protect himself. This is an ongoing investigation.
'No W-2s, no checks, no medicine' | Residents in Decatur without mail for 5 months
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five months since many residents at a Decatur complex received mail after their mailboxes were damaged and the apartment didn't fix them. "We're not receiving any mail," Shuntaye Cooley, a resident at the Villas at Decatur apartments, said. "No W-2s, no checks, no medicine."
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
DeKalb to host latest big food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest COVID-era food giveaway this weekend, distributing some 5,000 boxes of food to both c...
Newton County student arrested after allegedly posting TikTok holding gun at school
COVINGTON, Ga. — Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff' Office arrested a student after the was caught on a TikTok video allegedly holding a gun on school grounds. On Jan. 20, deputies were called to Alcovy High School in Covington after administrators alerted them of the TikTok video. Administrators...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Henry County police search for person who robbed Mexican restaurant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a person accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road. According to police, on Jan 26, the possible suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.
newsnationnow.com
Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme
(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need
In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
Comments / 0