ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County Elections & Registration moving, new facility to open Feb. 13

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@henryherald.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Hampton looks at city's past, secures city's future during 150-year celebration

HAMPTON — Retracing history can sometimes begin with contents left behind in a handcrafted box. This is the technique used in the city of Hampton. Residents of the southwest corner of Henry County secured a time capsule at its historic Train Depot at 20 East Main St. South during the city's 150th celebration Saturday, Jan. 28. So when the historic cache of goods is opened to reveal its contents in the next 50 years, citizens of future Hampton will find significant documents and memorabilia from 2023.
HAMPTON, GA
13WMAZ

MWA asks legislature to allow removal of authority member for malfeasance

MACON, Ga. — If a Macon Water Authority member runs afoul of governing bylaws, the authority wants the power to discipline and remove that person for malfeasance in office. The current charter only allows censure of a member and barring them from serving on committees – a punishment meted out last year against District 2’s Desmond Brown when an internal investigation determined he had a “blatant conflict of interest” in billing the authority for work on behalf of a client of his disaster mitigation company.
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center

McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested

That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Henry County police search for person who robbed Mexican restaurant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a person accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road. According to police, on Jan 26, the possible suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
newsnationnow.com

Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme

(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need

In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy