Stockbridge Council in discussions to find funding for newly acquired road projects

Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald
Hampton looks at city's past, secures city's future during 150-year celebration
HAMPTON — Retracing history can sometimes begin with contents left behind in a handcrafted box. This is the technique used in the city of Hampton. Residents of the southwest corner of Henry County secured a time capsule at its historic Train Depot at 20 East Main St. South during the city's 150th celebration Saturday, Jan. 28. So when the historic cache of goods is opened to reveal its contents in the next 50 years, citizens of future Hampton will find significant documents and memorabilia from 2023.
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Praises Fulton County Commissioners for Approving Curfew Legislation
Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Praises Fulton County Commissioners for Approving Curfew Legislation. ATLANTA — Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites issued the following statement praising Fulton County commissioners for approving curfew legislation:. “I’m grateful for Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and the Fulton County Board of...
Atlanta Magazine
The Stitch—a long-awaited freeway cap—aims to bring together what the Connector tore apart
The Stitch has been a twinkle in A.J. Robinson’s eye for years. It’s a “stitch” as in a way to sew together the moribund patch of no-man’s-land between the Civic Center MARTA station on West Peachtree Street and Folk Art Park at Piedmont. Robinson, Central Atlanta Progress’s president, floated the idea in 2016: a cap on I-75/I-85 to create a pedestrian-friendly space about two-thirds the size of Centennial Olympic Park. Basically, we’d build a roof over about 4,000 feet of the Downtown Connector and plant trees on it.
The Citizen Online
The Avenue Peachtree City welcomes five new tenants, adds Tesla supercharging stations
European Wax Center, Luluemon, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness and Southern Goods are now open — The Avenue Peachtree City has announced it is welcoming five new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. European Wax Center, Luluemon, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness and Southern Goods are now open for business...
One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements
The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.
Northside Hospital’s new Cumberland medical center opening soon
Northside Hospital will open its new Cumberland medical office building in a few weeks.
College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
A College Park councilman says he was retaliated against for supporting four female city employees — three former manage...
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
I-20 reopens after heavy police activity blocks lanes
There were at least a dozen police cars and two ambulances in the westbound lanes at MLK Jr. Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Clayton County employee says she was framed by boss to protect himself
Dr. Katrina Holloway, a former employee of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner told FOX 5 she believes she was betrayed and framed by her boss in an effort to protect himself. This is an ongoing investigation.
MWA asks legislature to allow removal of authority member for malfeasance
MACON, Ga. — If a Macon Water Authority member runs afoul of governing bylaws, the authority wants the power to discipline and remove that person for malfeasance in office. The current charter only allows censure of a member and barring them from serving on committees – a punishment meted out last year against District 2’s Desmond Brown when an internal investigation determined he had a “blatant conflict of interest” in billing the authority for work on behalf of a client of his disaster mitigation company.
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
DeKalb to host latest big food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest COVID-era food giveaway this weekend, distributing some 5,000 boxes of food to both c...
Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants
(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 18 and January 31, 2023:
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park
The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
fox5atlanta.com
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
Atlanta Magazine
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
Concerned parents want massage parlor shut down following bust that landed employee in handcuffs
Jasmine Massage promotes a variety of services, but when an undercover agent walked through the doors recently an employee was arrested, accused of offering the agent more than what the business promotes.
