Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences
Montanans have already had a very brutal lesson in deregulation and its unintended consequences. The great idea of the Legislature in the late ’90s was to deregulate our utilities under the “free market” theory that competition would lead to lower prices. Ha. Ha. Ha. We went from the lowest cost power in the region to […] The post Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Opinion: Why Are Some Montanans Such Hateful, Horrible People?
Here in Montana, we have some top-notch folks. In fact, the state is filled with wonderful people that are willing to help any chance they get. Then on the other end, we've got some folks that are just plain awful. The truth is most of these people live on the...
Montana Legislature considers bills reducing tax rate on veteran pensions
Reducing the tax could mean millions of dollars of lost revenue, but Montana business policy advocates say it is an opportunity to attract a highly-skilled workforce to the state.
GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus
The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office. The best plan for those dollars? This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at plans from Republicans that have already steamed through the House. “Instead of embarking on a billion dollar […] The post GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Making the case for Gallatin College
Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
The Top 12 Words And Phrases That Should Be Banned In Montana.
It seems that every few years there are new phrases or words that become very popular. Growing up in the 80s', we had phrases like "Totally Awesome", "Totally Rad", and "Like, Totally". Nowadays we've become so lazy, that instead of actually saying the whole word we just started abbreviating them. Words such as deets, totes, and apps have replaced actual words like details, totally, and appetizers.
Revive HB 233 and refund rental fees
Last week, the state legislature tabled House Bill 233. That bill aimed to require refunds at rental application fees for applicants that didn’t get the apartment. For college students, most of whom rent houses or apartments, HB 233 would make a big difference. Rental fees in Montana, according to...
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels
Republicans, it turns out, were right: We should be concerned about death panels. But instead of standing as sentinels for such roving packs of death squads, as the rhetoric went not so long ago, it is the Republicans who are leading a charge in Montana to realize their own worst nightmare. The State of Montana […] The post Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents
In Bozeman, people who have jobs are living in RVs and trying to keep them warm in winter because houses cost too much, said Henry Kriegel. “It greatly saddened me to realize that in my own hometown, people are living out of RVs,” said Kriegel, with Americans for Prosperity. In Billings, a local study showed […] The post Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Do Montanans Care About What That Groundhog Says about Winter?
In the words of weatherman Phil Connors, "Well...It's groundhog day again." The day that everyone seems to care what a rodent on the east coast has to say. Well, almost everybody. Montanans tend to scoff at the annual prediction from Punxsutawney Phil. When that celebrity fuzz ball somehow predicts the...
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. – An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People’s Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana
Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Billings airport falls to fourth busiest airport in Montana
Billings Logan International Airport fell to fourth place in the ranking, behind Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell.
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
Landowners Sought to Improve Hunter Access
Below are two news releases – one from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the other via Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks – about landowner programs that open or improve public access for hunting. Several other states have similar programs. Attention landowners: Idaho Fish and Game...
