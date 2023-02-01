ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Daily Montanan

Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences

Montanans have already had a very brutal lesson in deregulation and its unintended consequences. The great idea of the Legislature in the late ’90s was to deregulate our utilities under the “free market” theory that competition would lead to lower prices. Ha. Ha. Ha. We went from the lowest cost power in the region to […] The post Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus

The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office. The best plan for those dollars? This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at plans from Republicans that have already steamed through the House. “Instead of embarking on a billion dollar […] The post GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Making the case for Gallatin College

Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

The Top 12 Words And Phrases That Should Be Banned In Montana.

It seems that every few years there are new phrases or words that become very popular. Growing up in the 80s', we had phrases like "Totally Awesome", "Totally Rad", and "Like, Totally". Nowadays we've become so lazy, that instead of actually saying the whole word we just started abbreviating them. Words such as deets, totes, and apps have replaced actual words like details, totally, and appetizers.
MONTANA STATE
montanakaimin.com

Revive HB 233 and refund rental fees

Last week, the state legislature tabled House Bill 233. That bill aimed to require refunds at rental application fees for applicants that didn’t get the apartment. For college students, most of whom rent houses or apartments, HB 233 would make a big difference. Rental fees in Montana, according to...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels

Republicans, it turns out, were right: We should be concerned about death panels. But instead of standing as sentinels for such roving packs of death squads, as the rhetoric went not so long ago, it is the Republicans who are leading a charge in Montana to realize their own worst nightmare. The State of Montana […] The post Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents

In Bozeman, people who have jobs are living in RVs and trying to keep them warm in winter because houses cost too much, said Henry Kriegel. “It greatly saddened me to realize that in my own hometown, people are living out of RVs,” said Kriegel, with Americans for Prosperity. In Billings, a local study showed […] The post Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
FOX 28 Spokane

Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know

BILLINGS, Mont. – An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People’s Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many...
BILLINGS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana

Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy

A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
THREE FORKS, MT
practicalhorsemanmag.com

EHM Outbreak in Montana

Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
rmef.org

Landowners Sought to Improve Hunter Access

Below are two news releases – one from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the other via Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks – about landowner programs that open or improve public access for hunting. Several other states have similar programs. Attention landowners: Idaho Fish and Game...
IDAHO STATE

