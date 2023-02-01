During an appearance on The Angle podcast, former WWE star Alundra Blayze commented on the women’s revolution and Ronda Rousey’s role in it…. “I really love the fact that Ronda Rousey came in and they hired her. They couldn’t have picked a better person. She put in the work, and she shows up, and she does her job. She knows what it means to train, to put your head in it, to focus, to do whatever. Look at her background. There’s gonna be a lot of people that disagree with me out there, but this is just my opinion, that when they brought in Ronda, everything skyrocketed, it really did. It was becoming to be on the map, you could feel it. But I really feel that it would have took a lot longer without Ronda, or maybe it wouldn’t have turned the page. She escalated it. [She made it] more legit. Like, ‘Oh crap, Ronda Rousey, she’s gonna bust somebody. I gotta watch this.’ Just her name put some legitimacy in there. I think it’s badass. I wish I was younger, and I would love to go toe-to-toe with her. If I was younger, absolutely.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)

