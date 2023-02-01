Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Update on Nia Jax following her return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, Nia Jax made her return to WWE after being gone from the company since November of 2021. During a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match. Nia replied with “no I did not” and added that her gear was “very quickly rushed” to be made in time for the event.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
nodq.com
The rumored card for WWE Wrestlemania 39 (two unannounced matches “locked in”)
Coming off the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, two matches have been confirmed for WWE Wrestlemania 39. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that there are matches “locked in” and also matches that have been teased but not confirmed. Here is what the rumored match card is looking like…
nodq.com
Why Vince McMahon is Not a Wrestling Genius
Welcome back, dear reader. You’ve stumbled across this article with the possible assumption that I don’t think Vince McMahon has contributed anything worthwhile to the wrestling industry. Not at all. McMahon is a great businessman. When his father handed him a northeast territory in the late 70s, McMahon...
nodq.com
Results of Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023
Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes in a two out of three falls match took place during the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * Trick Williams did a special induction for Carmelo and several of his accomplishments were shown on the screens with “HIM” in the center.
nodq.com
Logan Paul addresses his spot with Ricochet from the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match
During his podcast, Logan Paul addressed his springboard collision spot with Ricochet from the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match…. “The move, we both do a springboard… when this move was pitched to me, I was like, ‘is that possible?’ Generally, when I have that reaction, it’s a good thing because if it is (possible), it’s incredible. I don’t think it’s been done before. The wrestling purists will perhaps come down on me for this, but I don’t think it’s been done before, which is what I like to do. I like to chase those moments that are really fresh and create that social media buzz. Mid-air, me and Ricochet clothesline the shit out of each other at 1000 miles an hour and then, when we landed, because we’re falling from seven, eight feet, I crawl out of the ring, I have some time there to sit on the edge. Someone gave me PRIME, shoutout to that person. Got back in the ring and managed to finish it.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
nodq.com
Cinnamon Toast Crunch sponsoring a match at WWE Wrestlemania 39?
According to a report on HollywoodReporter.com, WWE has currently generated an estimated $14 million to $15 million dollars in sponsorship revenue for Wrestlemania 39. The revenue so far is said to be 43 percent higher than it was for the entirety of Wrestlemania 38 and will set a new Wrestlemania record.
nodq.com
Results of Wes Lee vs. Dijak at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023
Wes Lee vs. Dijak for the NXT North American title took place during the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * Lee used his speed and sent Dijak to the outside. Lee jumped off the apron but was caught and Dijak delivered a Death Valley Driver to the floor. Dijak worked over Lee but then tossed Lee to the outside and delivered more punishment on the outside.
nodq.com
WWE reportedly changes policy involving NXT talent
Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted via Twitter that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward” which he added is “a pretty big deal.” Alvarez sent the tweet shortly after Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced the following…. “Reality of...
nodq.com
Reason why Edge vs. Finn Balor didn’t take place at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Edge vs. Finn Balor (possibly inside Hell in a Cell) was a rumored match for the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. In regards to why the match didn’t happen, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Edge was filming a television show up until this past week and was unavailable to appear on RAW. Edge’s show is a Disney+ series called Percy Jackson and The Olympian and he is playing Ares, the Greek God of War.
nodq.com
Former world champion says Triple H running WWE is “the best thing for the company”
While speaking with ComicBook.com, former WWE world champion Dave Batista gave his thoughts on Triple H running WWE…. “I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is. It’s a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he’s the smartest guy I’ve ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I’ve never been ashamed to say that.”
nodq.com
Former WWE star says “everything skyrocketed” when the company brought in Ronda Rousey
During an appearance on The Angle podcast, former WWE star Alundra Blayze commented on the women’s revolution and Ronda Rousey’s role in it…. “I really love the fact that Ronda Rousey came in and they hired her. They couldn’t have picked a better person. She put in the work, and she shows up, and she does her job. She knows what it means to train, to put your head in it, to focus, to do whatever. Look at her background. There’s gonna be a lot of people that disagree with me out there, but this is just my opinion, that when they brought in Ronda, everything skyrocketed, it really did. It was becoming to be on the map, you could feel it. But I really feel that it would have took a lot longer without Ronda, or maybe it wouldn’t have turned the page. She escalated it. [She made it] more legit. Like, ‘Oh crap, Ronda Rousey, she’s gonna bust somebody. I gotta watch this.’ Just her name put some legitimacy in there. I think it’s badass. I wish I was younger, and I would love to go toe-to-toe with her. If I was younger, absolutely.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)
nodq.com
Umaga’s son Zilla Fatu comments on getting into the wrestling business
As previously noted, Umaga’s son Zilla Fatu has joined Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling training school. During an appearance on the Muscle Memory podcast, Fatu commented on getting into wrestling…. “To be honest, when I was in prison, I really didn’t have it on my mind, but when...
nodq.com
Ric Flair on WWE’s momentum: “I don’t even hear people talk about AEW”
During his podcast, Ric Flair talked about Sami Zayn’s storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline…. “I loved it. What I like about it the most is it’s unpredictable. You knew something was gonna happen, but you didn’t know what. I watched that promo in Philadelphia [on Raw XXX], which was very entertaining. Sami Zayn, he’s good. That really defined him the other night, doing that. He hit [Roman] hard, so it looked good. Roman’s a brick shit house anyway, so it didn’t hurt him. But the way he hit him as hard as he hit him, people stood up and went, ‘Holy shit.’ That’s what it’s all about. WWE right now is in such a hot position where everything’s clicking on such a positive note. It’s insanity. Everything is just boom, boom, boom. It’s incredible.”
nodq.com
Dave Batista addresses his WWE Hall of Fame status
Dave Batista was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but the ceremony ended up being canceled due to Covid-19. In 2021, Batista tweeted that he wasn’t able to be inducted “due to previous obligations” but added that the company would induct him in a future year. Batista’s induction was once again delayed in 2022.
nodq.com
Triple H says Vince McMahon being around “has been great”
During WWE’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call, Triple H commented on being WWE’s Chief Content Officer and also gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning…. “I want to reiterate just how excited I am and how much fun I am having in my role as Chief Content Officer. I also want to add that having Vince around has been great. I will tell you this, it has allowed me, and allow me to speak for our entire creative team, but we’re standing on the shoulders of giants. So having him back and involved, even at just the board level, comes with his incredible insight, and he is a tremendous asset to this company. This is the best time of the year. We’ve kicked off the road to WrestleMania. It’s an amazing moment for WWE, and I look forward to continuing to build the business alongside this leadership team for the long term.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)
nodq.com
News regarding Piper Niven (formerly Doudrop)’s return to WWE television
As seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, Piper Niven made her return to WWE with the Doudrop name being dropped. Niven was off television for several months due to being sick. Niven first publicly talked about potentially reverting back to her old name in August. Alex McCarthy of The...
nodq.com
AEW star thinks Brian Cage should “absolutely” be signed to a new contract
As previously noted, Brian Cage’s current AEW deal is set to expire this month unless an extension is reached. During an interview with DailyStar.com, Chris Jericho commented on Cage’s status…. “I think Brian Cage over the last six months is the best Brian Cage has ever been. I...
nodq.com
Shawn Michaels addresses Mandy Rose being fired from WWE
During a media call to promote the 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE, Shawn Michaels commented on Mandy Rose being fired from WWE…. “Obviously, not the ideal situation. I will say, if I’m allowed to say it for the record, I didn’t fire her. I can’t fire anybody. Only thing correct about any of that is that I handle creative. It was unfortunate. I think Mandy was fantastic for us. I absolutely enjoyed working with her. She was a phenomenal champion. We would have loved things to have gone different and been able to build our story with Roxanne, but I was put in a position to where I had to make a call creatively, and so we did that. It’s one of the things that I’ve learned, doing this job, nothing comes before the brand. We have to put those things forward and that’s what we did. Roxanne was certainly where we were going regardless, we just went a few weeks earlier than we expected to. The great thing is, now we’re right back on course and I will say, honestly, I think the world of Mandy Rose, she was nothing but phenomenal with us, we’ll miss her, but we’re thrilled about Roxanne Perez being the NXT Women’s Champion and taking us into the future.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)
nodq.com
Update on international WWE stars that have been absent from television
During a media call to promote the 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE, Shawn Michaels commented on international WWE stars such as Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura that have been absent from television…. “Much like several months ago, we want them here and love having them here. A lot of...
Comments / 0