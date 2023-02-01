ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bündchen reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
 4 days ago

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are not together anymore, but the model has nothing but love for her ex-husband.

Bündchen, 42, shared well wishes for Brady and for his future in the comment section of his Instagram video announcing his retirement Wednesday.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," she wrote with the praying hands emoji.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images - PHOTO: Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre, Jan. 31, 2023, in Los Angeles.
MORE: Tom Brady announces retirement -- again

Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls, announced his retirement a year ago after 22 seasons in the NFL. A month later, he unretired and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said in his video on Wednesday. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream," he added. "I wouldn't change a thing."

Brady also shared memories on his Instagram story of moments on the field with his teammates, and photos with his kids and his family, including one of Bündchen and their kids.

Brady and Bündchen, who announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, share two children together, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake. Brady also has a son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Getty Images - PHOTO: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
MORE: Tom Brady talks balancing personal life and football after Gisele Bundchen divorce

Along with Bündchen's comment, many flooded Brady's comments with goat emojis and well wishes, including Serena Williams, Russell Wilson, Kate Hudson, JJ Watt, Derek Jeter and David Beckham.

"Congrats on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch!!" Jeter wrote.

"I'm getting teary eyed watching this. Sad to see you go," Williams added. "Welcome to the retirement world… again."

Comments / 59

Jason John
3d ago

I hope you hear me brother, love is the real battle, you won't find it on the field, the coliseum and the circus will go away.. but your wife and kids are worth fighting for

Reply(2)
10
Gale Gfamolari
3d ago

Well I hope that he stays retired and he gets back with his wife and children all 3 of them and settles down and enjoys his life

Reply
6
Ronnie Mackie
3d ago

She choose the martial art teacher because he got a Realationship with her children thats makes it easier to date him she may not want Tom back

Reply
4
