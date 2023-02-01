Jordan Spieth, Josh Allen & Co. hit Pebble Beach, Augusta announces field and more golf world happenings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
multihousingnews.com
Highline Real Estate Buys East Georgia Self Storage Facility
The recently completed property traded for $14.1 million. Highline Real Estate has acquired Eclipse Self Storage, a 105,714-square-foot self storage facility in Evans, Ga., for $14.1 million, Columbia County records show. A private owner sold the recently completed property. The same source shows that the facility was subject to an...
Class 2A blog: Season late, yet early for Thomson’s boys
At 13-5, the Thomson Bulldogs’ record might not stand out. Take a closer look, and they’re 7-4 in Region 4. Again, not n...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
WRDW-TV
Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WRDW-TV
Aiken Antique Show making a return this weekend
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back. This will be the 23rd show for the Center for the Arts. The annual event is the only fundraiser for the center. Tickets are about $20 for the whole weekend. Doors...
Augusta’s Groundhog Day time loop— the Olive Road railroad overpass
Groundhog Day. That means for many watching the movie, but Augusta has its own time loop where the same thing happens over and over.
WRDW-TV
Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after Augusta Commissioners called for changes at Diamond Lakes Parks, we’re learning the restrooms are back out of service. We went to take a look and saw dirty sinks, toilets, and trash in the restrooms. In September, Commissioner Alvin Mason told us more...
WRDW-TV
‘One day at a time’: Family reflects on 11-year-old’s recovery after dog attack
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday will mark one month since an 11-year-old boy lost his ear and most of his scalp in a violent dog attack in Columbia County. We’ve been following the story of Justin Gilstrap since the night of the attack. We spoke with Justin’s family for the first time since they filed a lawsuit against the dog owner.
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for February 2
WRDW FIRST ALERT EXTRA - 2/1. Heavy rain expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Clearing out Friday afternoon and getting cold into Saturday. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
beckersasc.com
Georgia medical office building sells for $3.6M
A family trust has purchased a 8,770-square-foot medical office building in Evans, Ga., according to a Feb. 3 report from ConnectCRE. The property is fully occupied by Anne Arundel Dermatology. The building was sold by PAWS Holdings.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Scarred by the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of a local beauty school and adjoining Medi Spa are caught on camera by our I-TEAM packing up less than a week after we exposed complaints against the school. We also uncovered weak enforcement from the state of Georgia. We found both are costing...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?
The beloved White Columns Inn that used to be an attraction for near and far travelers in Thomson is gone. The demolition happened last week after it was announced in October 2022.
WRDW-TV
Car fire closes westbound Washington Road in front of Krispy Kreme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused a stop in traffic in front of Krispy Kreme on Friday morning. According to authorities, the call came in at 9:26 a.m. and all westbound lanes were closed on the block of 3000 Washington Road, underneath the interstate intersection. All lanes were...
JENNIE: Tony Howard’s Motown Revue to benefit Safe Homes of Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Mark your calendars now for Saturday, February 11th. You don’t want to miss a big show coming to the Bell Auditorium– Tony Howard’s Motown and Elvis Revue!! Tony Howard has been doing his sold-out Motown Revue shows for 15 years. His fresh and energetic show features legendary songs from Temptations, Aretha Franklin, […]
WRDW-TV
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
WRDW-TV
Multi-car crash causes traffic problems on Charleston Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-car crash has caused traffic delays on Charleston Highway at Firetower Road on Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s office, there were two vehicles overturned, as another vehicle caught fire and burned to the frame. At...
Comments / 0