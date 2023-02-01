Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Parks makes first WTA singles final; will meet top seed Garcia in Lyon
The tour-level breakthrough week for Alycia Parks of the United States will continue, as she reached the first Hologic WTA Tour singles final of her career by outlasting Maryna Zanevska of Belgium 6-3, 7-6(4) in the Open 6ème Sens Métropole de Lyon semifinals on Saturday. The 22-year-old American,...
wtatennis.com
Tsurenko advances past Andreescu, to face Zhu in Hua Hin final
Former Top 25 player Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine reached her first final in over four years after No.1 seed Bianca Andreescu retired from their semifinal match at the 2023 Thailand Open presented by E@. Four-time WTA titlist Tsurenko was leading Andreescu 7-5, 4-0 before the 2019 US Open champion from...
Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish
Messi whipped a first-time finish past Maxime Dupe from 22 yards after Achraf Hakimi had dribbled into a congested area of the field.
atptour.com
Stan's The Man: Wawrinka Completes Swiss Comeback In Germany
Czech Republic, Croatia open up 2-0 leads in their respective ties. Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to fire Switzerland into the group stage of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals for the first time as the visitors completed a stunning 3-2 turnaround triumph against Germany in Trier. The Germans...
Watch Lionel Messi score stunner for PSG as French champs come from behind to beat Toulouse
PSG star Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal as he helped his side to beat Toulouse. The effort completed the French giants' comeback as they went on to win the clash 2-1. Messi latched on to a loose ball following Achraf Hakimi's darting run with the ball. He hit the...
atptour.com
Humbert Ensures France Survives Hungarian Scare In Davis Cup Qualifiers
Kazakhstan and hosts Chile level at 1-1, Serbia defeats Norway. France fought back from 2-1 down for the first time since 2014 to defeat Hungary at the Tatabanya Arena on Saturday and seal victory in the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers. It was a far from comfortable triumph for Sebastien Grosjean’s...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Open Sud de France Montpellier Draw including Rune, Sinner and Coric
The draw has been confirmed for 2023 Open Sud de France with Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and Borna Coric, the top seeds in Montpellier. Rune will face Marc-Andrea Huesler or Luca van Assche in the second round. While Coric could face Arthur Rinderknech. Sinner could take on Marton Fucsovics, while...
