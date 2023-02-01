Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
texags.com
Lake Belton wideout Micah Hudson growing relationships in Aggieland
It's been a busy offseason for highly coveted Lake Belton WR Micah Hudson, as he made a visit to Texas A&M last month and has since seen his relationships in College Station grow. Hudson spoke with TexAgs about the Aggies' pursuit, his timeline and more. To listen to this...
texags.com
Lake Belton defensive back Selman Bridges recaps trip to College Station
2024 Lake Belton defensive back Selman Bridges has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in Texas this offseason. He took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M last month and has plans for a return visit to College Station in the near future. To listen to this content, you must...
texags.com
Texas A&M shoots the lights out on Georgia in rout at Reed, 82-57
The Aggies’ performance was worthy of a country song on Saturday night. That’s the night they shot the lights out on Georgia. Texas A&M (16-7, 8-2) converted 50 percent from the field, including nine times from 3-point range, in an 82-57 Southeastern Conference basketball annihilation of the visiting Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6) before a crowd of over 12,000 at Reed Arena.
texags.com
Aggie DL commit Dealyn Evans helping build bonds in College Station
Longview (TX) Pine Tree defensive lineman Dealyn Evans returned to College Station for the final two weekends of January. Evans committed to the Aggies in July following the Texas A&M Pool Party, and he was back in Aggieland to recruit and build bonds as Texas A&M hosted several top recruits for Junior Days.
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Friday (2/3) full show
Friday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan discussed A&M Hoops as they take on Arkansas this Saturday. OB also shared his thoughts on Ainias Smith returning for his fifth season at Texas A&M. The second hour began with KBTX...
texags.com
Monaco says Aggie hoops are capable of bouncing back vs. Georgia
"The Voice of the Aggies" joined us on Thursday morning as Andrew Monaco took us on an interesting road trip up to Northwest Arkansas with Texas A&M basketball. Monaco also discussed the latest regarding Buzz Williams & Co. ahead of Saturday's meeting with Georgia. Key notes from Andrew Monaco interview.
texags.com
Wide receiver Ainias Smith announces his return to Texas A&M for 2023
Sub-zero chills are returning to Aggieland. On Thursday, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith announced that he will return to Texas A&M for the 2023 season via Instagram. Smith is eligible for a “super senior” season next fall because the pandemic-affected 2020 season does not count against player eligibility.
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Thursday (2/2) full show
Thursday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan breaks down the Running Back room for the Aggies going into the 2023 season. At the bottom of the hour, former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined the GO Hour for “That’s Bullcrap” and Buy-Sell-Lease.
texags.com
Press Conference: Ford era begins next weekend in A&M Invitational
A&M softball will play its first game under head coach Trisha Ford next Thursday as the Aggies begin the 2023 season in the Texas A&M Invitational at Davis Diamond. With only five days until Opening Day, Ford, Trinity Cannon, Rylen Wiggins and Julia Cottrill addressed the media.
texags.com
Press Conference: Texas A&M looks to get back on track vs. Georgia
Texas A&M returns to the friendly confines of Reed Arena on Saturday night as the Aggies hosts the Georgia Bulldogs. Ahead of the SEC matchup, Buzz Williams, Henry Coleman III and Dexter Dennis spoke to the media as the Maroon & White look to get back in the win column.
forthoodsentinel.com
From the Long Gray line to the Great Place
1st Lt. Ebakoliane “Eba” Obiomon and 1st Lt. Ejakhian “Jackie” Obiomon, both graduates of the U.S. Military Academy, began their careers at Fort Hood. The Cypress, Texas siblings were raised by their father, a Nigerian immigrant, and their mother, an electrical engineer and current dean of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering at Prairie View A&M University.
KBTX.com
City of Bryan to host a St. Patrick’s Day dance for seniors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your green dancing shoes! The City of Bryan is hosting a Senior St. Patrick’s Day dance. Ages 55+ are invited to the dance on Friday, March 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. There will be live music, Irish-themed...
Multiple Central Texas H-E-B stores to open two hours later due to weather
Due to severe icy weather, H-E-B stores located across Central Texas will be opening two hours later than normal this morning.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
KBTX.com
Son-Shine Outreach Center makes new facility home
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After a tornado hit the city of Madisonville in 2022, the Son-Shine Outreach Center was demolished. Less than a year later though, the organization is moving into a new, permanent facility. Lorraine Coleman came to the Son-Shine Outreach Center in 2016, now a total of seven...
KWTX
Blue Bell released an ice cream flavor for breakfast
BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - With National Ice Cream Day around the corner, Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor today just in time. “I Cereal Ice Cream” is the new ice cream flavor “with the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces,”
KWTX
City of Marlin learned from experience, offered water resources during latest winter storm
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Marlin is relieved to still have water during the winter storm. City manager, Cedric Davis, said Marlin’s water is flowing smoothly. “It’s like winter storm Uri all over. So, hopefully, everyone around the state can stay warm,” said Davis.
College Station duo arrested after midnight pursuit in Navasota
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Navasota after a midnight chase, according to a press release from the Navasota Police Department. Around midnight on Tuesday, Navasota Police say officers identified a Honda that had been stolen in the...
KBTX.com
SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Friday night in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct. SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams responded. The situation was resolved. Residents in the area of Crested Point Drive, Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue were asked...
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
