College Station, TX

texags.com

Texas A&M shoots the lights out on Georgia in rout at Reed, 82-57

The Aggies’ performance was worthy of a country song on Saturday night. That’s the night they shot the lights out on Georgia. Texas A&M (16-7, 8-2) converted 50 percent from the field, including nine times from 3-point range, in an 82-57 Southeastern Conference basketball annihilation of the visiting Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6) before a crowd of over 12,000 at Reed Arena.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Aggie DL commit Dealyn Evans helping build bonds in College Station

Longview (TX) Pine Tree defensive lineman Dealyn Evans‍ returned to College Station for the final two weekends of January. Evans committed to the Aggies in July following the Texas A&M Pool Party, and he was back in Aggieland to recruit and build bonds as Texas A&M hosted several top recruits for Junior Days.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Friday (2/3) full show

Friday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan discussed A&M Hoops as they take on Arkansas this Saturday. OB also shared his thoughts on Ainias Smith returning for his fifth season at Texas A&M. The second hour began with KBTX...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Monaco says Aggie hoops are capable of bouncing back vs. Georgia

"The Voice of the Aggies" joined us on Thursday morning as Andrew Monaco took us on an interesting road trip up to Northwest Arkansas with Texas A&M basketball. Monaco also discussed the latest regarding Buzz Williams & Co. ahead of Saturday's meeting with Georgia. Key notes from Andrew Monaco interview.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Thursday (2/2) full show

Thursday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan breaks down the Running Back room for the Aggies going into the 2023 season. At the bottom of the hour, former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined the GO Hour for “That’s Bullcrap” and Buy-Sell-Lease.
forthoodsentinel.com

From the Long Gray line to the Great Place

1st Lt. Ebakoliane “Eba” Obiomon and 1st Lt. Ejakhian “Jackie” Obiomon, both graduates of the U.S. Military Academy, began their careers at Fort Hood. The Cypress, Texas siblings were raised by their father, a Nigerian immigrant, and their mother, an electrical engineer and current dean of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering at Prairie View A&M University.
FORT HOOD, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan to host a St. Patrick’s Day dance for seniors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your green dancing shoes! The City of Bryan is hosting a Senior St. Patrick’s Day dance. Ages 55+ are invited to the dance on Friday, March 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. There will be live music, Irish-themed...
BRYAN, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?

Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Son-Shine Outreach Center makes new facility home

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After a tornado hit the city of Madisonville in 2022, the Son-Shine Outreach Center was demolished. Less than a year later though, the organization is moving into a new, permanent facility. Lorraine Coleman came to the Son-Shine Outreach Center in 2016, now a total of seven...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KWTX

Blue Bell released an ice cream flavor for breakfast

BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - With National Ice Cream Day around the corner, Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor today just in time. “I Cereal Ice Cream” is the new ice cream flavor “with the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces,”
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

College Station duo arrested after midnight pursuit in Navasota

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Navasota after a midnight chase, according to a press release from the Navasota Police Department. Around midnight on Tuesday, Navasota Police say officers identified a Honda that had been stolen in the...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Friday night in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct. SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams responded. The situation was resolved. Residents in the area of Crested Point Drive, Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue were asked...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

