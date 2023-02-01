Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Girls Earn 10th Victory of Season
CHICOPEE, Mass. -- Jamie Duquette scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to a 56-30 win over Chicopee Comprehensive. Abby Malumphy scored eight points, and Randi Duquette and Dezerea Powell added seven apiece in the win. Kyana Summers passed out six assists, and Harolyn Castillo grabbed...
ABC6.com
Sports betting goes live at Plainridge Park, Massachusetts casinos
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Plainridge Park and Casino was one of three Massachusetts locations to celebrate the opening day of statewide, in-person sports gambling. Hundreds lined up Tuesday afternoon in the Barstool Sportsbook section of the casino to lay their first wagers. One gambler yelled, “Massachusetts finally gets their...
bvmsports.com
Amherst Clips Men’s Squash In Regular Season Finale
AMHERST, Mass. — The Connecticut College men’s squash team dropped a NESCAC matchup to Amherst on Saturday afternoon. The Camels fell 8-1 to the Mammoths, wrapping up regular season play.
Comments / 0