Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
Frisco residents remain conflicted about proposed Universal Studios theme park
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the biggest entertainment attractions coming to North Texas is facing some resistance from homeowners in Frisco.A proposed Universal Studios theme park plans to join a neighborhood that's not sure it's ready for all that comes with being next to a global tourist attraction. On Saturday, residents will sit down with the project's developers at the Collin College campus in Frisco.The meeting is being billed as a casual meet and greet. Some Frisco homeowners have already made formal demands and threatened legal action to stop the proposed Universal Studios theme park unless they get assurances it won't disrupt their...
Airline Expands In Texas, Opening Access To Over 125 Destinations
Delta Airlines is amping up its presence in the Lone Star State!
KENS 5
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Marina Roof Covered in Ice Partially Collapses on Boats at Joe Pool Lake
Damage is being assessed after a part of the roof collapsed over several slips at Lynn Creek Marina on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the area Friday morning. The roof over one dock at the marina partially collapsed onto several boats. It's not known...
tourcounsel.com
Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas
Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
texasmetronews.com
Black Business Spotlight: Smoking Jacket Cigar Lounge
Smoking Jacket is an upscale Cigar Lounge. The environment is just right for “The Elite Smokers”. The atmosphere is relaxing and cozy, and customers can bring beverages of their choice. There are relaxing and comfortable chairs to unwind and have a great conversation with good people. They believe smoking cigars is a lifestyle. They are open Mon-Thu 3-10 pm Fri & Sat 3-12 am and Sun 12-10 pm.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Designers Dreamed of a Foot Locker Collab. They Didn't Even Have To Pitch It.
When designers BB Velez and Rosa Rodriguez formed their streetwear brand Malcriadas Collective in 2019, part of their five-year plan was to get their clothes into Foot Locker stores. Back in November, they accomplished their goal just two years shy of their deadline. The ladies of Malcriadas have come a...
papercitymag.com
Where to Find the Absolute Best King Cakes Across Dallas-Fort Worth
King Cakes originated in France and Spain to celebrate Epiphany on January 6th. However, in New Orleans, King Cake morphed into a Mardi Gras tradition to be indulged in before Ash Wednesday when Lent begins. The sweet, circular pastry with its traditional colors of purple, gold, and green can be found all over Dallas-Fort Worth. PaperCity has rounded up a list of where to find the best local takes on the beloved Fat Tuesday treat.
tourcounsel.com
Irving Mall | Shopping mall in Texas
Irving Mall is an enclosed American shopping mall located in Irving, Texas, at the intersection of Texas State Highway 183 (Airport Freeway) and Belt Line Road. It has over 80 stores, including four anchor tenants as of November 29, 2020, plus a food court with the only international restaurant being Subway.
fox4news.com
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Live Next to the Lakewood Country Club in This Century-Old Tudor
Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, legendary developers Albert Dines and Lee R. Kraft built many Tudor, Dutch Colonial, and Prairie-style spec homes across Dallas. Some of their properties dot Swiss Avenue, but most of their homes now make up the Lakewood Conservation District, including the sweeping 100-year-old Tudor at 6633 Country Club Cir.
Yes, For 20 Million Dollars, This Awesome TEXAS House Better Have A Bowling Alley!
There are certain things you expect a house to have for 20 million dollars! Yes, like everything! But, a bowling Alley is a start! Right? Well, this TEXAS BEAUTY has just that among other cool stuff. • SPECS OF THIS SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS MANSION. Address: 1469 Sunshine Ln, Southlake, TX 76092.
keranews.org
Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery
Journalist Rodney Hawkins didn't get a full picture of African American history from school. "I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn't that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it."
‘They do not work’: Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?
Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
