ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

McAlister’s Deli to Open New Location in West El Paso

Westsiders who want to get their sandwich on will soon have another choice. McAlister's Deli is adding a second El Paso location. Its newest restaurant is currently under construction along Mesa near Resler. 'Famous' for Its Sweet Tea. For those not familiar with with McAlister's, they're known for their “craveable...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM

Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Two Interesting And Free Museums You Will Find Only In El Paso

El Paso is home to two museums, the likes of which you won't find anywhere else in the United States. One of them does have counterparts around the United States of America but ours still has a unique edge. The first one though absolutely stands alone and honors a group of people who have been in business since 1924.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Firefighters put out blaze at recycling plant in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The West Valley Fire Department responded to a recycling plant fire at the 6700 block of Doniphan, according to Enrique Duenas, an El Paso Fire Department Public Information Officer. According to the West Valley Fire Department, at approximately 9:31 a.m., they received a call for a recycling yard fire in […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
KTSM

City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer.  Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPPD: Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People across El Paso were able to see the Starlink satellites orbiting earth Friday night. ABC-7 viewer shared photos of the satellites seen from Downtown El Paso. The sight comes one day after SpaceX launched 53 satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Starlink is owned by Elon Musk The post Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso is the worst-paying midsize U.S. metro for seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study from Smartest Dollar shows El Paso is the lowest-paying midsize American metro for seniors with the adjusted median annual wage coming in at $37,580. A “midsize” metropolitan area was defined as an urban center containing anywhere from 350,000 to 999,999 people in this particular study. A total […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Black business owners say ‘pursue your dreams’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Black History Month has kicked off across the nation, here at KTSM we are highlighting black-owned businesses in El Paso and the importance of supporting them not only in February but all year long. DeMarco Wren is the owner and operator of JDC Energy Resource, which is an energy enhancement […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy