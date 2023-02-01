Read full article on original website
Earnings Preview For Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital GLAD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Gladstone Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Earnings Preview: PetMed Express
PetMed Express PETS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 93.9% to $1.92 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. Beachbody Co BODY stock...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
Uniswap Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Uniswap's UNI/USD price has decreased 4.6% over the past 24 hours to $7.13. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 5.0%, moving from $6.82 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Uniswap...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
4 Cheapest Financial Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2023
• Twin Disc TWIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $67.70 million. • Piper Sandler PIPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $356.00 million. • Sanofi SNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc TENX shares rose 172.8% to $4.61 in pre-market trading. Tenax was granted a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent application for use of IV levosimendan in pulmonary hypertension with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA shares rose 113% to $3.80 in pre-market trading...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Apple, Disney, Pfizer And Tesla's Price Cuts Are Leading To Growth
Technology stocks are flying high, despite earnings reports from companies like Apple that may raise some concerns ahead. Tesla's price cuts in China helped stimulate demand, with January delivery numbers in the country up 18% from December. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles...
Is This The End Of The Bear Market? S&P 500 Nears Key Metric, Golden Cross Set To Form
The S&P 500 index, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, was spiking up about 1.3% on Thursday, boosted by a positive reaction to Meta Platform’s fourth-quarter financial report and heading into the biggest after market session of the earnings season. The move higher on...
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Up More Than 9% In 24 hours
Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has increased 9.46% over the past 24 hours to $23.48. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $22.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09. The chart below compares the price...
Top Utilities Stocks That May Dip
The most overbought stocks in the utilities sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Global Digital Oilfield market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Digital Oilfield 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Digital Oilfield and Forecasts Market Segment by Application, (Onshore Oilfield, Offshore Oilfield) Market Segment by Solution, (Hardware, Software & Service, Data Storage) Market Segment by Process, (Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Process Optimization, Safety Management, Other Solution) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.
Nasdaq Rises Sharply, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped to around five-month high on Thursday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The Fed, on Wednesday, hiked its benchmark rate by 0.25%. Shares of Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL dropped in after-hours trading on Thursday following the release...
Top 5 Health Care Stocks That May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
