Earnings Preview For Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital GLAD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Gladstone Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Earnings Preview: PetMed Express

PetMed Express PETS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock increased by 93.9% to $1.92 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 51.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. Beachbody Co BODY stock...
Uniswap Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Uniswap's UNI/USD price has decreased 4.6% over the past 24 hours to $7.13. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 5.0%, moving from $6.82 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Uniswap...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
4 Cheapest Financial Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2023

• Twin Disc TWIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $67.70 million. • Piper Sandler PIPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $356.00 million. • Sanofi SNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per...
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Up More Than 9% In 24 hours

Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has increased 9.46% over the past 24 hours to $23.48. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $22.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09. The chart below compares the price...
Top Utilities Stocks That May Dip

The most overbought stocks in the utilities sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Global Digital Oilfield market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Digital Oilfield 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Digital Oilfield and Forecasts Market Segment by Application, (Onshore Oilfield, Offshore Oilfield) Market Segment by Solution, (Hardware, Software & Service, Data Storage) Market Segment by Process, (Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Process Optimization, Safety Management, Other Solution) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.
Nasdaq Rises Sharply, Market Volatility Increases

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped to around five-month high on Thursday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The Fed, on Wednesday, hiked its benchmark rate by 0.25%. Shares of Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL dropped in after-hours trading on Thursday following the release...
Top 5 Health Care Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

