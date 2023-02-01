ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National signing day: Penn State adds Chimdy Onoh to Class of 2023

By Kevin McGuire
Penn State was hoping to land one more commitment in its Class of 2023 on National Signing Day, and it got it. Maryland offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh , who had reportedly been trending in Penn State’s favor, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday as the traditional signing period opened for the Class of 2023.

Onoh ultimately committed to Penn State over offers from Michigan State , Ole Miss, and Rutgers (the other three schools in his final top four). Michigan State reportedly was the top threat to Penn State in the final stages of the recruiting process.

Onoh is rated as a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and On3, and both recruiting outlets have Onoh as a top-16 offensive tackle. The 6-5, 270-pound lineman should help provide some good quality depth on the offensive line, which was a focus of this recruiting cycle.

Onoh had originally committed to Old Dominion earlier in his recruiting process, but he backed off that commitment once receiving some attention from Power 5 programs. Rutgers was the first to show interest and Rutgers emerged as a leader until more offers came in. Penn State extended an offer in mi-December 2022 just before the early signing period, and Onoh included Penn State on his visit schedule in January before visits to Michigan State and Ole Miss leading up to the traditional signing period.

Onoh will join a recruiting class that attacked the offensive line with some big additions. Penn State secured commitments from J’ven Williams from Pennsylvania, one of the top offensive lineman recruits in the nation, and Alex Birchmeier out of Virginia, the first commitment in Penn State’s Class of 2023.

