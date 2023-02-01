ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Duhamel Defended One Of His Former Costars Who He Says Gets A "Bad Rap"

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

Josh Duhamel has had a great time working with Katherine Heigl — no matter what anyone in Hollywood has to say.

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Josh was asked about the costar he had the most chemistry with, even if they weren't the best kisser.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"I love all the girls I've worked with," Josh responded to completely avoid answering.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

And although Josh declined to actually answer the question, he did mention Katherine, whom he starred alongside in 2010's Life as We Know It and 2011's New Year's Eve.

Ryan Miller / Getty Images

"Katie Heigl gets a bad rap but she's awesome," Josh said. "She's great."

Steven Lawton / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He continued, "She probably said some things that she wishes she could've taken back. But my experience...my on or offscreen [experience] with her was awesome."

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

While he didn't get into specifics about her "bad rap," he was seemingly referencing Katherine's label in Hollywood that she's difficult to work with .

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Going back to the early 2000s, Katherine earned a less-than-glowing reputation after calling her film Knocked Up "sexist" and then later withdrawing her name from Emmys consideration because she thought her material on Grey's Anatomy that season didn't "warrant" it.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Katherine later opened up about how the intense backlash from the public ended up affecting her mental health.

Mike Coppola / WireImage / Getty Images

"I may have said a couple of things you didn't like, but then that escalated to 'she's ungrateful,' then that escalated to 'she's difficult,' and that escalated to 'she's unprofessional,'" she said.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Katherine continued, "What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like?"

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

She added that the more she apologized, the more it seemed like she had "done something horribly wrong" and eventually her mental health spiraled so badly she needed to seek help.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"I asked my mom and my husband to find me somewhere to go that could help me because I felt like I would rather be dead," she said. "I didn't realize how much anxiety I was living with until I got so bad that I had to really seek help."

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Thankfully, Katherine says she's doing better now — but it's clear that reputation in Hollywood has stuck with her.

You can hear all that Josh had to say about Katherine below.

The ​ National Alliance on Mental Illness ​ is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; ​ GoodTherapy.org​ ​is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

The ​ National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ​is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at ​ befrienders.org​ . ​ The Trevor Project ,​ which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386. You can also text TALK to 741741 for free, anonymous 24/7 crisis support in the US and UK from the ​ Crisis Text Line ​.

