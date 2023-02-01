Josh Duhamel Defended One Of His Former Costars Who He Says Gets A "Bad Rap"

Related
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Josh Duhamel hospitalised the night before his wedding
Josh Duhamel had to go to the hospital on the night before his wedding. The 50-year-old actor - who tied the knot with Audra Mari last year - stars in new romcom 'Shotgun Wedding' alongside pop star Jennifer Lopez, 53, about a couple whose wedding goes awry but admitted that his real-life ceremony was almost as "eventful" as his fictional one because he needed medical attention.
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him
Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere‘s filmography is quite prolific but when it comes to attending public events with family members, his schedule has been less so. But with the impending debut of his new film, Maybe I Do, Gere broke tradition and stepped out onto the red carpet, joined this time by his wife, Alejandra Silva.
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong
It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Freshly Shaved Head During Errand Run
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has once again proved she can pull off any hairstyle.On Tuesday, January 31, the famous offspring went by herself to run some errands at a Los Angeles market, where she kept her hoodie down to show off her fresh buzz cut.The 16-year-old strolled through a parking lot with headphones in her ears before heading into the driver's seat of her car and leaving the scene, as shown in photos obtained by a news publication.The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt opted for a comfy loungewear ensemble featuring an oversized black sweatshirt that hung below the waist and...
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
