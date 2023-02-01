Grab One of the Best 4K Gaming Monitors for Only $499: Real Deals

The Gigabyte M28U 4K gaming monitor is marked down to $499 at Newegg right now, it's not the cheapest this monitor has been, but it's not far off. At 28 inches this monitor hits the sweet spot for screen size and pixel density, with the resolution being super sharp and you not having to sit so far away from the screen as you would with 42-inch and above displays. The monitor features a KVM switch and HDMI 2.1, along with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate. You will, however, need one of the best graphics cards to cap the framerate on this monitor while playing the latest games.

The Gigabyte Z690 UD AX has dropped in price to $179 , just $10 above its lowest recorded price on Amazon's Camelizer . This LGA 1700 socketed mobo offers three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs and supports DDR4 memory, making it an ideal board for an upgrade if you don't fancy having to buy more expensive DDR5 RAM.

It's always great to see discounts on larger storage SSDs as they hold their value for so long. Today Newegg offers a small reduction on the price of 2TBs of Kingston Fury Renegade Gen 4, M.2, SSD for $181 . See our ' Best SSDs ' list for more information on SSD choices or check out our review of the Kingston Fury Renegade for our thoughts and performance data on this fast SSD.

Keep scrolling for more of today's Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $499 at Newegg with promo code (was $649)

This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support, and USB Type-C. View Deal

Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4): now $179 at Amazon (was $219)

The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. This is a feature-rich board for a great price. View Deal

2TB Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $181 at Newegg (was $224)

When we tested the 1TB model of the Fury Renegade M.2 drive, we found it to be one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, with improved endurance. Now the roomier 2TB model is on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

SteelSeries Apex 7 (Brown Switch): now $87 at Best Buy (was $159)

The full-sized Apex 7 mechanical keyboard from SteelSeries comes with an OLED display and Brown switches. The keyboard also features full RGB backlighting and a detachable wrist rest. View Deal

Razer Kiyo Pro: now $94 at Amazon (was $199)

The Razer Kiyo Pro is one of our favorite webcams, thanks to its excellent, flattering images and practically headset-level mic quality. View Deal

Looking for more deals?