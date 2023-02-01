ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briny Breezes, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

'Very, very troubling': More Americans are pulling from their 401K to make ends meet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the inflation crisis continues, more Americans are turning to their 401Ks for help making ends meet. “Some are not only taking it out of their savings, but they are also taking it out of their long-term retirement," Dominic Calavro, the president and CEO of Florida Tax Watch, said. "Which is shortsighted, but very, very troubling.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader

The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Bulk Pick-Up Transitioning to WM in March 2023

Dear valued neighbor, Bulk collection service will be provided by EWS, a WM partner, starting in March. Pick-up schedules and our commitment to high-quality service remain the same. For public safety:. Please place loose items, under 25 pounds, in a disposable bag, box, carton, or crate of sufficient strength for...
bocaratontribune.com

EPIC Clinics Pompano Open for Business

EPIC Clinics Pompano is now open for business for all patients looking to identify and correct their body’s dysfunctions of the NERVOUS SYSTEM. They are a premier Brain Health and pain resolution clinic located in Pompano Beach, FL offering precision care, at 41 N Federal Hwy Ste D. Dr. Daniel Hulsey & Dr. Samantha Carney and their team of committed professionals have been dedicated to helping patients find and correct the actual CAUSE of their problems. It is very rare that a physician is able to diagnose and discover misalignment syndromes in the upper neck area. This approach allows the EPIC Doctors to treat the underlying root CAUSE of the dysfunction.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
districtadministration.com

One superintendent’s rocky road ends as school board battles rage on

Vickie Cartwright’s saga as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools—and her months-long battle with its school board—appears to have come to an end with a $365,000 separation agreement. Cartwright grabbed national headlines during the height of the COVID pandemic for imposing a mask mandate despite Florida Gov....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

$700,000 set aside to beautify Riviera Beach neighborhoods

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is setting aside money to beautify homes in the area. The Neighborhood RECLAIM ‘Home Rehabilitation Program’ received $500,000 from Riviera Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency and $200,000 from city funds. Funding is available for eligible single family...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Robb Report

As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike

Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone.  Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
yachtingmagazine.com

See This 108 Custom Line in Fort Lauderdale

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sales broker Bruce Schattenburg at Denison Yachting says the 108-foot Custom Line Navetta 33 Gioia has had a location change. The yacht can now be viewed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The asking price is $11,995,000.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
SUNRISE, FL
foodgressing.com

South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20

As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

