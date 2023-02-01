ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Robb Report

As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike

Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone.  Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood

Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

DUKUNOO Jamaican Kitchen Unveils New Menu for Miami Health Awareness Month

MIAMI – DUKUNOO Jamaican Kitchen the popular Jamaican eatery takes center stage when partnering with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for Miami Health and Wellness month. February, also recognized as American Heart Health Month, with the first Friday of the month being Women’s Heart Health Day, is the perfect time to show consumer’s the healthier side of Jamaican fare.
MIAMI, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold

MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida

Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
SUNRISE, FL
Miami New Times

Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

GroundUp Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for three days of diverse music. Unlike other festivals, GroundUp gives the artists on its lineup the opportunity to share their sound with audiences, regardless of genre. This year's event features performances by guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, Australian musician Nai Palm, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, Mexican indie artist Silvana Estrada, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, and more. And, keeping the festival's tradition alive, jam band Snarky Puppy will perform through the weekend. Friday through Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; groundupmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $130 to $875 via gumf.tixr.com. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Wins $1M On The Last Day Of January

I wish this was me! Congratulations to Ricardo Canales of Fort Lauderdale who won $1M on the last day of January. Reports tell us he won after playing the 500X The Cash Scratch-off game. Canales is choosing to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Cities Step Up Septic-to-Sewer Conversions

In the Corona del Mar neighborhood of North Miami Beach, work crews operating digging equipment recently laid down rows of new PVC pipes and other sewer infrastructure below ground along several blocks of single-family homes. With the new infrastructure in place, the city plans on connecting 130 private properties that...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

