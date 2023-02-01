Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Miami PD celebrates Black History Month with a new vehicleAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
9 Things to do on a girls trip to MiamiGenni FranklinMiami, FL
Related
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in Miami
I have been taking a look at the best burgers in the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to the city of Miami and the highest-ranked burger restaurants in the city.
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous Restaurant
The crabs weren’t part of their early success. It didn’t occur to them that the local crustacean was even edible until 1921 when James Allison built an aquarium at the foot of the bay and Fifth Street.
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
sflcn.com
DUKUNOO Jamaican Kitchen Unveils New Menu for Miami Health Awareness Month
MIAMI – DUKUNOO Jamaican Kitchen the popular Jamaican eatery takes center stage when partnering with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for Miami Health and Wellness month. February, also recognized as American Heart Health Month, with the first Friday of the month being Women’s Heart Health Day, is the perfect time to show consumer’s the healthier side of Jamaican fare.
hotelnewsresource.com
500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
Miami New Times
Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
GroundUp Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for three days of diverse music. Unlike other festivals, GroundUp gives the artists on its lineup the opportunity to share their sound with audiences, regardless of genre. This year's event features performances by guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, Australian musician Nai Palm, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, Mexican indie artist Silvana Estrada, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, and more. And, keeping the festival's tradition alive, jam band Snarky Puppy will perform through the weekend. Friday through Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; groundupmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $130 to $875 via gumf.tixr.com. Sophia Medina.
WSVN-TV
Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
Jewish Man Ordered Off Delta Flight From Fort Lauderdale To NYC Over Hat
WATCH THE VIDEO. DELTA ISSUES STATEMENT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Hasidic Jewish man was ordered off of a Delta Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to LaGuardia, apparently because of his hat. A flight attendant, according to witnesses, told the man […]
wild941.com
Florida Man Wins $1M On The Last Day Of January
I wish this was me! Congratulations to Ricardo Canales of Fort Lauderdale who won $1M on the last day of January. Reports tell us he won after playing the 500X The Cash Scratch-off game. Canales is choosing to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to...
South Florida Man Arrested for Beating Girlfriend, Ripping Out Her Hair
A South Florida man's been arrested for beating his girlfriend and ripping her hair out during a jealous rage that started when the victim talked to other man.
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
biscaynetimes.com
Cities Step Up Septic-to-Sewer Conversions
In the Corona del Mar neighborhood of North Miami Beach, work crews operating digging equipment recently laid down rows of new PVC pipes and other sewer infrastructure below ground along several blocks of single-family homes. With the new infrastructure in place, the city plans on connecting 130 private properties that...
Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'
Twitter erupted in both jokes and anger after a 'tone-deaf' Miami police car was unveiled with an Africa-theme for Black History Month.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
Comments / 0