Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Related
insidepacksports.com
BOX SCORE: NC State 72, Georgia Tech 64
Here are the stats from NC State's 72-64 home win over Georgia Tech. Inside Pack Sports is an independent site and is not affiliated with North Carolina State University. ©2023 Inside Pack Sports. All rights reserved.
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Offensive Inconsistency Continues For NC State
Just when it seemed NC State had turned the corner, the team goes on the road and loses to Georgia Tech. This was a bad, bad loss for the Wolfpack. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In.
insidepacksports.com
THREE KEYS: Georgia Tech
NC State returns to action today at home against Georgia Tech. Here are our three biggest keys to the game for the Wolfpack. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never...
insidepacksports.com
IPS LIVE: Florida State Recap... Previewing Georgia Tech
IPS LIVE: Florida State Recap... Previewing Georgia Tech (53:36) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms.
insidepacksports.com
Payton's Story: How It All Started
NC State linebacker and IPS Ambassador Payton Wilson goes in-depth on how he ended up in Raleigh, detailing his recruitment from the start of high school to signing with the Wolfpack. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log...
insidepacksports.com
POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: Florida State Zoom Call With Subscribers
In this edition we allow IPS subscribers to join in on the discussion following NC State's 94-66 home win over Florida State. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never...
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Total Dominance By The Wolfpack
From a stifling defensive start to explosive offensive performances by the stars, NC State overwhelmed Florida State to continue its rise up the ACC standings. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users...
insidepacksports.com
BREAKING: Jessica Timmons Leaving Basketball Program
Inside Pack Sports has learned that Jessica Timmons intends to transfer out of the NC State women’s basketball program. A native of Charlotte, N.C., Timmons played in 18 games during the current season. The 5-8 sophomore guard tallied a total of 55 points, 22 rebounds, 16 assists, three steals, and a block over the course of the 2022-23 campaign. She last saw action on the court during the Wolfpack’s road game at North Carolina.
insidepacksports.com
ROBERT ANAE FILM SPOTLIGHT: Chunk Plays
This piece is part of a series of short articles focused on different metrics that help define past offenses led by Robert Anae. Today we look at chunk plays under Anae at his various stops in comparison to NC State. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports...
Comments / 0