Inside Pack Sports has learned that Jessica Timmons intends to transfer out of the NC State women’s basketball program. A native of Charlotte, N.C., Timmons played in 18 games during the current season. The 5-8 sophomore guard tallied a total of 55 points, 22 rebounds, 16 assists, three steals, and a block over the course of the 2022-23 campaign. She last saw action on the court during the Wolfpack’s road game at North Carolina.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO