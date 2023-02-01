ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?

The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Another outfield candidate comes off Yankees’ board

Another one bites the dust. Maybe. The New York Yankees remain in the market for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And with less than two weeks until spring training begins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year

The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox purchase contract of right-hander Joe Jones from Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The Red Sox have purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association, the team announced on Wednesday. Jones, 27, posted a 3.72 ERA with 66 strikeouts to 44 walks in 43 relief appearances (55 2/3 innings) for the league champion RedHawks last yea. The righty has past experience in affiliated ball, as he spent most of the 2021 minor-league season in the Diamondbacks organization before being released by Arizona that August.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’

Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
HOUSTON, TX
MassLive.com

Red Sox players paid J.T Watkins during suspension for decoding signs, according to ‘Winning Fixes Everything’

Red Sox players reportedly paid advance scouting assistant J.T. Watkins during his year-long unpaid suspension in 2020 for decoding signs in-game during the 2018 season, according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.”. The HarperCollins-published book goes...
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America

Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
CBS Boston

Truck Day at Fenway Park as Red Sox leave frigid Boston for sunny Florida

BOSTON -- It's absolutely freezing in Boston, but the Red Sox are heading to Florida. Friday was Truck Day at Fenway Park!It's a sign that spring (and warm weather) is inching closer. The equipment truck was loaded up with anything and everything that the team needs for Spring Training before it left for Fort Myers, Florida just before noon.And we mean it when we say anything and everything. From baseballs to gloves to cases of bubble gum, all the good stuff is getting packed up for the 1,480-mile trek to JetBlue Park.Here's everything that was loaded onto the 53-foot truck...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
BOSTON, MA

