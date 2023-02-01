Read full article on original website
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani-Red Sox rumors explode after star signs new deal
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Uhh, no. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed a new endorsement deal this week with New Balance. Why does that matter? New Balance’s corporate headquarters is in Boston, Mass. That’s why. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
MLB Superstar Given Devastating Medical Outlook
Now, following all the offseason drama, we have more insight as to the diagnosis of why Carlos Correa lost out on 7 extra years and an extra $150 million, failing two physicals in the process.
Celtics Reportedly Interested in Reunion With Former Fan Favorite Through Trade
The Boston Celtics may have a reunion shortly. Boston reportedly is interested in a trade for former Celtics and current Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, according to HeavyOnSports' Steve Bulpett. "A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly ...
Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?
The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman stops Luis Severino from pitching for Dominican Republic
The New York Yankees are doing everything in their power to keep the starting rotation healthy prior to the commencement of the 2023 season. Frankie Montas is already set to miss a few weeks of the regular season after sustaining a shoulder injury, stopping him from starting his throwing program this off-season.
Another outfield candidate comes off Yankees’ board
Another one bites the dust. Maybe. The New York Yankees remain in the market for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And with less than two weeks until spring training begins...
These Four Teams Reportedly Have Interest in Trading for Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard
The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and there are sure to be plenty of rumors. The Boston Celtics currently are the best team in the NBA with a 37-15 record and are looking to make their way back to the NBA Finals after losing last year against the Golden State Warriors. Boston swung a ...
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year
The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
Red Sox purchase contract of right-hander Joe Jones from Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The Red Sox have purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association, the team announced on Wednesday. Jones, 27, posted a 3.72 ERA with 66 strikeouts to 44 walks in 43 relief appearances (55 2/3 innings) for the league champion RedHawks last yea. The righty has past experience in affiliated ball, as he spent most of the 2021 minor-league season in the Diamondbacks organization before being released by Arizona that August.
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline
It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’
Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
Red Sox players paid J.T Watkins during suspension for decoding signs, according to ‘Winning Fixes Everything’
Red Sox players reportedly paid advance scouting assistant J.T. Watkins during his year-long unpaid suspension in 2020 for decoding signs in-game during the 2018 season, according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.”. The HarperCollins-published book goes...
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America
Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
Truck Day at Fenway Park as Red Sox leave frigid Boston for sunny Florida
BOSTON -- It's absolutely freezing in Boston, but the Red Sox are heading to Florida. Friday was Truck Day at Fenway Park!It's a sign that spring (and warm weather) is inching closer. The equipment truck was loaded up with anything and everything that the team needs for Spring Training before it left for Fort Myers, Florida just before noon.And we mean it when we say anything and everything. From baseballs to gloves to cases of bubble gum, all the good stuff is getting packed up for the 1,480-mile trek to JetBlue Park.Here's everything that was loaded onto the 53-foot truck...
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
