NC State's D.J. Burns Jr., Casey Morsell, and Ernest Ross met with the media following the Wolfpack's 72-64 win over Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon. Morsell scored 17 points against the Yellow Jackets to go along with five rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block. Burns led the way with 24 points on 11-for-21 shooting while also tallying eight boards and two assists. Ross tacked on 16 points off the bench with seven rebounds and two blocks.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO