ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Intel's new $249 GPU price wipes out Nvidia at the entry-level

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYSDx_0kZ88SMq00

Intel's budget Arc graphics card just got a little cheaper. The Intel Arc A750 first launched for $289 last year and now, just four months later, it's getting a new low price of $249.

The Arc A750's price cut will be live from today, February 1, and applies to Intel's own-brand Limited Edition model. That price cut is specifically for the US market, but Intel's Tom Peterson confirms that approximately the same price cut will come into place elsewhere around the globe in due time.

The Arc A750 was already my marginal favourite out of the two Alchemist A7 graphics cards first launched in October last year, and its new price makes it more tantalising for gamers on a tight budget.

It's a 1080p graphics card at its heart, though it's fairly suitable for 1440p gaming, depending on the game. With 28 Xe-cores, just four cores shy of the Arc A770's full complement, it's actually not far off the pace of the bigger card in actual gaming performance. With 8GB of GDDR6 memory, it's well-equipped for the sort of resolution and render quality you'd expect of a card with this sort of price tag. It's also surprisingly well-equipped for ray tracing, and comes with support for hardware accelerated AV1 encode.

The new price places the Arc A750 in much closer contention with AMD's cheaper RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT graphics cards in value for money. Back at launch, that was a fight the Arc A750 just couldn't quite win. But this price adjustment means it's on a level footing with the RX 6600, and these two cards trade blows across multiple games at 1080p and 1440p. With ray tracing enabled, Intel actually has a lead on AMD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsCSe_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)

There are a few things to consider before you immediately rush off to buy the Arc A750. For one, its power draw is much greater than an RX 6600 or RX 6600 XT. It's possibly the card's biggest drawback, in all honesty. It's not an insignificant amount more power: the Arc A750 draws 211W on average during three runs of Metro Exodus at 4K, while the RX 6600 XT draws 168W. You will also need to be sure your PC parts support Resize BAR to extract top performance out of the Intel Arc A750, it's at a massive loss without it. Lastly, Intel's drivers have been a point of contention since release—they have been inconsistent in performance between games—but as of today Intel is confident it's sorted out DX9 game support for the most part and its drivers are in a much better shape overall.

1080p performance

Image 1 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01h2wK_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQPHF_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4di63v_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wI6JI_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 5 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bSD6_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 6 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKRMo_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 7 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQSGV_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 8 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdKUI_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 9 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diIYA_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 10 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5cqK_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)

But Intel's price adjustment does mean the Arc A750 wipes out Nvidia's RTX 3060. That's not too surprising; unlike Intel and AMD, Nvidia's more affordable GPU isn't all that cheap. The cheapest I could find on Newegg today is going for $369 , and it's from a manufacturer I'm not too familiar with, Peladn. Intel says with the new price, the Arc A750 offers 52% higher performance per dollar than the RTX 3060, though admittedly Intel is going off an average price for Nvidia's card of $391 for its calculations, which is higher than some on the market.

The RTX 3060, as per the graphs above, is usually leading the Arc A750. That said, it's not too far ahead considering the Arc A750's new price tag, which puts it $120 cheaper than the cheapest RTX 3060 I could find.

Screen queens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MFtq_0kZ88SMq00

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming monitor : Pixel-perfect panels for your PC
Best high refresh rate monitor : Screaming quick screens
Best 4K monitor for gaming : When only high-res will do
Best 4K TV for gaming : Big-screen 4K PC gaming

Nvidia's cheapest discrete 30-series GPU right now is the RTX 3050, which is on sale for around $290 on Newegg today despite a $249 MSRP. That card is consistently the slowest of the budget GPUs available today, so it's largely a no contest with the Arc A750.

Intel will have to sell enough of these cards to really make a dent versus AMD and Nvidia, however. It's likely Intel's sales numbers are only a small fraction of either red or green team's numbers.

All things considered, though, Intel's new $249 price tag is quite convincing. There's still something to be said for AMD's RX 6000-series on a budget, but I'm all for Intel shaving some precious pennies off its entry-level GPUs while PC gaming today generally struggles with a high minimum cost of entry.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330

If you’re feeling cramped on your phone, tablet and laptop screen, it’s time to expand your world view — the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It’s more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If “ease and comfort” is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley. The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there’s always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we’ve already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S23 is official, with special-edition Qualcomm chip

It's a new year, and that means it's time for a new Samsung flagship. The Galaxy S23 series is official, with a tweaked design for the cheaper models and a big SoC change for international users. As always, there are three models: the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, 6.6-inch S23 Plus, and 6.8-inch S23 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net

GeForce RTX 4090 hits Steam's latest hardware survey hard as Radeon RX 7000 series yet to register an entry

As always, Nvidia completely dominates the PC video card usage chart that is produced in Steam’s monthly hardware and software survey. For January 2023, Team Green has apparently secured 75.03% of user share, leaving just 15.31% for AMD and 9.42% for Intel. Nvidia also holds a powerful grip over the overall graphics card percentage use table and the percentage monthly change table, with the pricey GeForce RTX 4090 providing the company with yet another strong entry.
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Ti may be on the way, but do we really want it?

Nvidia’s most frequent leaker, kopite7kimi, just shared the specifications of a rumored RTX 4090 Ti GPU. Said to be even more powerful than the RTX 4090, Nvidia’s latest product would surely top any ranking of the best graphics cards. It might not be the greatest GPU of this...
The Verge

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a minor update to a spec monster

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an S22 Ultra with an extra layer of polish — figuratively speaking. Compared to the outgoing model, it comes with an updated processor, a new 200-megapixel main camera sensor, and a tweak to the form factor. The built-in S Pen is still here, naturally. And thankfully the price hasn’t inflated. In fact, the starting MSRP of $1,199.99 now comes with 256GB of storage — double last year’s base model. It’s a little extra shine on what was already Samsung’s star smartphone.
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: is the Ultra worth $400 more?

It’s that time of year again when Samsung unveils its latest lineup of flagship smartphones. As expected, this year’s Galaxy S23 models follow closely in the footsteps of their respective S22 predecessors. Interestingly, the changes across the board this year are considerably more iterative — a good sign...
ZDNet

Here's everything Samsung announced at Unpacked 2023

Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2023 in San Francisco is underway. During the live-streamed event, the company is unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup and a revamped Galaxy Book 3 lineup that now boasts a Book 3 Ultra. Below you'll find a summary of everything Samsung is announcing during its...
The Verge

The EU has reportedly issued a formal warning to Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft is seemingly facing more regulatory opposition to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Politico, the European Union has issued a formal antitrust warning against Microsoft regarding the $68.7 billion deal. Politico didn’t share exact details about the contents of the warning, but the publication says that in...
TechSpot

Cost Per Frame: Best Value Graphics Cards in Early 2023

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. With the recent launch of new GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia, it's time to take a look into what graphics cards are the best value right now, using the most up to date pricing in several regions. Since our last update, graphics card pricing has changed a lot for many older GPUs, some products are no longer in stock, and of course, we hadn't yet had a chance to see how GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4090 and Radeon 7900 XTX stacked up compared to the entire array of available GPUs including more mainstream models.
The Windows Club

Fix Intel High Definition DSP Code 28 on Windows 11/10

Some users have complained that the Intel High Definition Audio is not working, and instead, they get Intel high definition DSP code 28. The error is displayed in the Intel High Definition DSP audio device’s properties and is marked by a yellow exclamation mark. If the error Intel high definition DSP code 28 appears on the screen, you are in the right place. In this tutorial, we will explain some valuable solutions so, that users can resolve the said error without any confusion in Windows 11.
The Independent

Save almost £400 on Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro laptop following the 2023 model’s launch

When we first laid our eyes on the shiny new 14in and 16in MacBook Pro laptops a week ago, we couldn’t help but notice that they, well, looked exactly the same as the 2021 models, with just more oomph on the inside thanks to some new chips.While the 2023 M2 Pro and M2 Max chips see improvements to performance and battery life, they’re not cheap. Considering that the cheapest laptop in the range costs £2,149, you might want to opt for the older 14in and 16in MacBook Pro laptops from 2021 instead.Not merely because they’re still one of the slickest, best-performing laptops around, but because,...
TrustedReviews

Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Apple or Samsung?

With the release of the latest batch of Galaxy Book 3 laptops, we want to find out how they stack up against Apple’s MacBook line. Samsung has surprised everyone with the release of four new laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 lineup. With a batch of new laptops on the market, we want to see how the latest Galaxy Book 3 Pro compares to one of the most popular laptops – the MacBook Air M2.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy