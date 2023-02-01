ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Shares Her Feelings After Seeing A Gap Ad He Filmed Before His Death

By Riley Utley
In the wake of the tragic death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss , many have shared their love for the dancer and are working to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. This includes the clothing brand Gap. It introduced a collaboration with The Brooklyn Circus, and the late dancer and DJ is a part of the advertising campaign. With the collection now out, videos of tWtich smiling and dancing are circulating around the internet with this campaign that is “in loving memory” of him. Following the release of the advertisement, the dancer's mother shared her thoughts on the ad he worked on before his death.

While I’d think seeing this ad was a sad emotional moment for tWitch’s mother Connie Boss Alexander as well as other family and friends, it’s also clear she loves the tribute. She reposted the video of her son dancing for the campaign, using hashtags and hearts to show her love for him and his talent. However, this was also a heart-rending post, as she wrote that she almost called him to explain proud she was, this is similar to her post immediately after his passing about missing him and wishing she could FaceTime her son in heaven. You can see the heartfelt post here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUUWb_0kZ87NWK00

(Image credit: Connie Boss Alexander's Instagram)

The So You Think You Can Dance alum can be seen all over the campaign, from a banner photo of him high-stepping to the video of him dancing, it’s clear they are working to honor the late dancer. The video is dedicated to him, and notes that in honor of tWtich, Gap is supporting the 988 Lifeline by donating proceeds to Vibrant Emotional Health. You can check out the video of him busting a move for Gap , in their ad dedicated to him here:

Allison Holker Boss, released a statement about the ad campaign and her late husband, saying it will “pay tribute to Stephen’s life,” and pay “homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.” She also said in the statement (via GMA ):

When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them.

So, while it’s likely difficult for tWitch's loved ones to see him in these videos, I’d imagine it’s also comforting to see him smile and dance again. Watching the ad it does seem like Gap and The Brooklyn Circus captured his essence, he looks like he’s having a blast,  and it shows how he was “pure light” as Ellen DeGeneres once described him in her emotional tribute to her friend and colleague.

Following tWitch’s funeral Holker posted a sentimental tribute to her late husband, saying “we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world.” His mother has also posted about the passing of her son, saying that the family is “completely devastated,” but also noting that the dancer “brought light into everybody’s lives.”

Many have posted about how much they miss tWitch, including Jodie Sweetin and many Dancing with the Stars vets . Many have also spoken about the importance of mental health awareness, including DWTS pro Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. This Gap campaign also shows love toward tWtich and raises awareness for the 988 lifeline and resources surrounding mental health.

While it’s probably difficult to watch him dance again after his passing, it seems like tWitch’s mother is extremely proud of her son's involvement in this campaign, and it highlighting the dancer's smile, dance moves and joy.

Comments / 21

Karen Gauthier
3d ago

his death was the saddest thing I have ever seen. this man was pure love. to look at him you would never know the kind of pain he must have been in to take his life. what a waste of such a good man. rest in peace Twitch. may you find great peace now.

Reply(1)
14
Sheila DelaRosa
3d ago

His death has gutted me to the core. He was pure sunshine, joy and love. I felt like he was family even though never met. Him and his wife during COVID brought much needed joy into my daily life. I hate that he was struggling so deep within that no one could help him. I look back now at some of his pictures and his eyes tell a different story than the smile on his face. I loved him and his wife's love story and I hate it was cut short. prayers for his family and friends 🙏🏽 Twitch you will never be forgotten may your soul now Rest In Peace 🕊️

Reply(1)
9
Kathy Kent
3d ago

I will never forget you tWicth 😭💔 you will always be a ray of sunshine now in heaven RIP 🙏 I was in a state of shock when I heard and didn't want too believe it 😭 Dance in Heaven tWicth there will never be another Like you ❤️❤️💃

Reply
8
