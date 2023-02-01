Read full article on original website
AMD Ryzen 7000X3D Processors Pricing and Availability Finally Out; Company Confirms Undershipping CPUs and GPUs Until Q1 2023
After announcing the processors at CES 2023 earlier this year, AMD has finally announced the pricing and availability of the 7000X3D CPUs. On February 28, AMD will debut both the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. While the former will cost $699, the latter will come in at $599. Along with that, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will arrive a bit later on April 6 for $449.
Deal Alert: Score a Dell G15 15" Intel Core i7 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $970
Dell is offering the Dell G15 15" Intel Core i7-12700 RTX 3060 gaming laptop for only $970.19 after new stackable coupon codes "SAVE10" and "ARMMPPS". This is a great deal for a laptop equipped with a capable RTX 30 series video card as well as the Intel Core i7 CPU.
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch OLED Are All in Stock
After years of almost nonstop scarcity, you can finally just go to Amazon and buy a PS5 or an Xbox Series X. No "request invitation" button. No inflated third-party pricing. You can just buy one. This day has been a long time coming. This console generation -- the PS5, Xbox...
Why the Steam Deck is My Favorite Way to Play
When the Steam Deck shipped back in late February 2022, it honestly wasn’t quite up to the task of delivering on the promise it showed when first revealed back in July 2021. Seth Macy gave it a 7 when he reviewed it for us at launch, but it was clear there were some issues despite seeming so full of potential. It was an Early Access approach to a system launch, and that meant it was buggy, unstable, and game compatibility was a crapshoot. I signed up for a pre-order twice during the first six supply-constrained months, and both times I chickened-out when I finally got the notification to flip my $5 deposit into a full purchase. Despite somehow successfully rationalizing that the $649 512GB version was the only one worth considering, it would always seem like a completely unnecessary indulgence for an unfinished doodad when my finger was hovering over the buy button.
Xbox 360 Marketplace Shutdown 'Posted in Error' Says Microsoft
Microsoft has clarified that an article on its official support website saying the Xbox 360 marketplace will shut down in May was posted in error. Speaking to IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson not only said the article was posted accidentally but also confirmed that the Xbox 360 marketplace will not be shut down in May 2023.
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
Sony PlayStation 5 and Mjolnir Life Size Models Arrive At Gurugram; Records Strongest Quarter Yet With 32 Million Consoles Sold
PlayStation marketing in India has increased tremendously over the past years. We have seen a spike in the marketing PlayStation has been doing in the country since the arrival of God of War: Ragnarok. Firstly, we saw the Santa Monica title taking over the Mumbai Metro, as the entirety of...
Samsung to Manufacture the Galaxy S23 Series in India: All You Need to Know Including Pre-Booking Offers
Yesterday, Samsung announced the latest lineup of its popular flagship Galaxy smartphone range with the S23 series. The new lineup of phones from South Korean giants features the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra. As part of the company's vision to sell 'Made in India' Galaxy S23 smartphones...
