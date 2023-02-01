Karda Estra reimagine 2006 album The Age Of Science And Enlightenment

UK proggers Karda Estra will release an expanded and remastered edition of The Age Of Science And Enlightenment through No Image Records on March 1.

Originally released in 2006 on UK prog label Cyclops, composer Richard Wileman has reimagined one of his personal favourite Karda Estra albums. This new reimagned version of the album includes 15 minutes of bonus material from the original sessions - the tracks Heads , Talos Aetern , an extended opening introduction to Talos plus The Alpha And The Omega which was recorded at the same time but used on a Cyclops Sampler album instead. Remastered and re-ordered, the album now opens with the three part suite The Return Of John Deth .

"I decided to start remastering my six Karda Estra albums that were originally released on the Cyclops label between 2001 and 2009 as I know I can achieve a much better sound these days than I got back then," expains Wileman. " The Age Of Science And Enlightenment , from 2006, is one of my favourites and while revisiting the archives, I discovered all sorts of sketch recordings that allowed me to make an expanded edition. All extra work was post production, not a single new note or sound was recorded as I wanted to stay historically true to the original.

"With all this, plus the non-album track The Alpha And The Omega and a re-sequencing of the track running order, I think I've really been able to present this album in it's very best light. In many ways, this album feels to me like the end of the first stage of Karda Estra where I really pushed myself as a composer exploring my interest of mixing prog/art rock and classical instruments with all sorts of gothic, surreal influences. I knew at the time this felt like some kind of peak and from that point onwards, I started bringing in more diverse influences."

The album, which features new artwork which you can see below, was composed, arranged and produced by Wileman, who also plays classical, electric and bass guitars, keyboards and percussion, and also features Ileesha Bailey (vocals), Helen Dearnley (violin), Caron Hansford (oboe, cor anglais) and Zoë Josey (flute, alto and soprano saxophones).

Pre-order The Age Of Science And Enlightenment .