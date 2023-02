PORTLAND, Ore. — Guard Tyreese Davis scored a career-high 27 points and the Eastern Washington University Eagles shot a season-best 66.7% from the floor to beat the Portland State Vikings on Saturday night, 98-88. The win extends Eastern's NCAA Men's Division I-leading win streak to 14 games and keeps them two up on Montana State for first place in the Big Sky Conference.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO