we appreciate you big brotha.. no need to combat racism with hate.. it's good you allow the very people that hate you come to your course.. says a lot.. but hate is not in our DNA
Black History Month: Books To Read About African Americans Fighting For Equality
Here are several essential things to read and know about Black history to help get you up to speed as we celebrate Black History Month. The post Black History Month: Books To Read About African Americans Fighting For Equality appeared first on NewsOne.
Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning
The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.
Black History Month: A Salute to Famous African American Veterans
When describing the brave individuals who serve our country in the Armed Forces, President Joe Biden recently said, “They have served selflessly, sacrificed greatly, and shouldered the burden of freedom quietly, asking no glory for themselves.”. As part of its Black History Month celebration, Paramount Veterans Network (Paramount Global...
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
The Origins of Black History Month in the US
The Origins of, Black History Month in the US. In 1915, Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson co-founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). ASHNLH committed itself to the research and promotion of Black American achievement. If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition ... and it stands in danger of being exterminated, Carter G. Woodson. In 1926, Woodson declared the second week of February, "Negro History Week.". The idea was a hit among teachers and its popularity grew. In 1969, Black educators and students at Kent State University were the first to propose a "Black History Month.". The following year, the university became the first to celebrate February as Black History Month. The annual celebration was first recognized by a U.S. President in 1976. President Gerald Ford called upon citizens to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans ...". Since then, February has been has been designated by every president as Black History Month.
"It's one of greatest travesties of this country" - Charles Barkley speaks up about the worst part about living in the United States
Barkley explained that the biggest travesty in the United States is that not everyone gets the same access to education.
Florida College Board Revises AP African American Studies Curriculum And Adds ‘Black Conservatism’
Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected an optional Advanced Placement American Studies Course for high schoolers in his state. Now, the College Board, the nonprofit which oversees Advanced Placement courses, has revised the courses, slashing several Black scholars and authors but making other additions. The New York Times reports...
It's Black History Month. Here are 3 things to know about the annual celebration
The annual celebration started out in 1926 as Negro History Week and expanded to Black History Month in the 1970s. This year's theme is "Black Resistance."
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
