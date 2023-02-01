ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

TRUMPTARDS UNITE!
3d ago

I have to say that is the most brilliant thing I have ever heard because honestly if you're hanging out with somebody who makes multi-million dollars playing football are you ever really going to question the jewelry he's wearing??? that is just genius!

Rob Forshy
3d ago

what a smart man. there's been people who won $100 million on Powerball and went broke in no time big houses and all those new cars.

Buffalo Chip
3d ago

Smart man. Most sports stars are flat broke within 5 years of leaving the league.

The Hollywood Gossip

Gisele Bundchen: I'm Glad Tom Brady Retired, But We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!

On Wednesday, the sports world gave a collective shrug in response to one of the least-shocking announcements of all time. Last year around this time, Tom Brady retired from the NFL, then changed his mind and wound up playing a season that reminded the whole world that there are reasons you don’t see more 45-year-old football players.
rollingout.com

Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)

Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Committed To Being A Dad Ahead Of Dating & Going Back To Work After Retirement: Report

Tom Brady has no plans to rush into another job or another romance after he retired from football “for good” on Wednesday, February 1. Instead, he will be focusing on being a father to his three kids, according to a report from TMZ. The legendary quarterback, who ended his NFL career with an astounding seven Super Bowl rings, made plans to travel between Miami and New York so he can ‘spend extended time’ with daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and son Jack, 15, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, per the outlet.
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
RadarOnline

‘He’s Not Going To Go For Just Anymore’: Tom Brady’s Friends Trying To Set Him Up With Girls After Gisele Divorce, Ex-NFL Star Wants To ‘Settle Down’

Tom Brady’s close friends have started trying to set the NFL legend with new girls to date but he’s not ready to jump back into things just yet, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Tom, 45, has no “shortage of woman who would love to date him and he’s already had friends willing to set him up.”The insider added, “He’s not going to go for just anymore. He wants to settle down as opposed to dating around.” “His love life has been nonexistent since his split from Gisele,” said a source. An insider said the ideal...
FanBuzz

Rihanna's Super Bowl Boycott: Supporting Colin Kaepernick Kept Her Away from the NFL

Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show, presented by Apple Music, is set to be one of the best in years. With recent halftime performers such as Maroon 5 (Super Bowl LIII), last year's salute to Los Angeles and hip-hop (Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg) and The Weeknd (during Tom Brady's final Super Bowl win), the Barbados-born singer is maybe the most anticipated performer to take on the NFL's biggest stage -- especially while her fans, "The Rihanna Navy," wait for the Grammy winner's latest album to drop. However, some have not forgotten that Rihanna in 2019 turned down Super Bowl LIV, citing her support of Colin Kaepernick and his fight against police brutality and racial injustice.
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
