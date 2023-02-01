ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA

NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Luxurious Retreat Awaits Just 7 Hours From Boise For Wine Lovers

How would you like to spend the weekend at a winery in beautiful Oregon?. This Airbnb would give you and 30 of your closest friends the opportunity to come together for a weekend at a luxury villa with over 46 acres in the heart of the Oregon Wine Country. The property consists of 8 luxury suites out of the 11 bedrooms for your friends and family.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Couple Survives No Holds Barred National TV Show

Last year we reported that celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited a restaurant in Nampa, Idaho. The show is supposed to be about getting your business back on track along with renovations. However, this episode was so much more than your usual flip this business that are so popular on cable television. The show aired recently and it was quite emotional. We have watched the episode twice and want to share with you the bravery of this young Nampa couple.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River system reservoirs above average

BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Canyon County Fair Announces Their 4 Big Concerts for 2023

We may still be bundling up in hats and gloves, but the folks at the Canyon County Fair are already getting ready for summer fun!. Mark your calendars, because this year’s Canyon County Fair is coming Thursday, July 27-Sunday, July 30. It includes everything you love about a fair: rides, games, incredibly tasty food vendors, a fun run, animal exhibits and of course…the concerts!
CANYON COUNTY, ID

