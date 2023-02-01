ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
FRUITLAND, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA

NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Dozens of Dogs Arrive to Boise from Louisiana By Plane [Video]

We know that folks in the Treasure Valley love their pets--you could say that all in all, residents of the Boise metro are "dog people". When there's a cause, Boise residents always rise to the occasion. Well, there's a very adorable cause going on right now. The Idaho Humane Society...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]

We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’

A lieutenant governor strolling in to talk with the governor or chief of staff is hardly a shocking development – unless you consider how life was before former House Speaker Scott Bedke took the job a few weeks ago. He provides a marked contrast from his predecessor, Janice McGeachin, who spent much of her term […] The post Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Couple Survives No Holds Barred National TV Show

Last year we reported that celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited a restaurant in Nampa, Idaho. The show is supposed to be about getting your business back on track along with renovations. However, this episode was so much more than your usual flip this business that are so popular on cable television. The show aired recently and it was quite emotional. We have watched the episode twice and want to share with you the bravery of this young Nampa couple.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River system reservoirs above average

BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

