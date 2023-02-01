ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Post Register

Boise High School sees increased police presence after vague threat

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School has an increased Police presence after a vague threat was made against the school on Friday, February 3rd. Boise High School received a vague threat that was not directed toward any specific individual. Boise High School administration contacted Boise Police and School District administrators who began investigating the threat.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’

A lieutenant governor strolling in to talk with the governor or chief of staff is hardly a shocking development – unless you consider how life was before former House Speaker Scott Bedke took the job a few weeks ago. He provides a marked contrast from his predecessor, Janice McGeachin, who spent much of her term […] The post Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Caldwell School District is being sued for student fighting incident

CALDWELL, Idaho — Filicetti Law Office has filed a notice of tort claim against the Caldwell School District Board and Syringa School on behalf of a juvenile client, (GH) for injuries resulting from fights that were the result of a substitute teacher's actions. On January 26, Ettson Arreola who...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River system reservoirs above average

BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA

NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Couple Survives No Holds Barred National TV Show

Last year we reported that celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited a restaurant in Nampa, Idaho. The show is supposed to be about getting your business back on track along with renovations. However, this episode was so much more than your usual flip this business that are so popular on cable television. The show aired recently and it was quite emotional. We have watched the episode twice and want to share with you the bravery of this young Nampa couple.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID

